Star Wars actor slams new film: ‘Failure’
Jake Cannavale, a member of the Star Wars acting family, is far from pleased with the franchise's latest instalment, The Rise of Skywalker.
The 24-year-old actor and son of actor Bobby Cannavale appears in the Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian on Disney+ and took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the new movie.
"I'm in the Star Wars universe now!!!" the 24-year-old wrote online. "So surely I can't speak ill of Episode IX right??? … WRONG," wrote Cannavale on his Instagram story, which has since expired. "Rise of Skywalker was hands down the worst Star Wars movie. An absolute f***ing failure … Rise of Skywalker (btw dumb title) was worse than Phantom Menace AND Last Jedi combined. Fight me."
Cannavale guest-starred in the sci-fi show as an aspiring bounty hunter - only the actor's 13th credited role.
When a fan asked if he'd still be upset if he had been cast in the movie, Cannavale said he'd have been even more frustrated.
"Honestly, I think I'd be more mad. Obviously I can't speak on behalf of the cast. To some actors this is just a job and maybe they're just happy to be working. To which I say more power to them," he said. "Also, maybe they f***ing loved the new Star Wars!' In which case that's f***ing dope that they got to work on something they truly got to enjoy."
Cannavale then explained where his frustration came from.
"Personally, I've been a huge Star Wars fan since I was a kid," he admitted. "And I felt pretty let down by the overall laziness of this new trilogy, and also a bit angry at the entitlement of it for pretty much seizing control of the franchise as a whole by basically [saying], 'Nah we don't like the ending that everybody's been cool with for decades, let's change it!'"
Cannavale's other roles include a few appearances in Nurse Jackie and the zombie film Eat Brains Love.
He concluded his message, saying: "I personally would feel pretty depressed if I was in the new Star Wars movie (as a main character I mean. If I was a dude wearing an alien puppet or whatever I'd be f***ing stoked … but still.)"
This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission