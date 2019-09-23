Star Trek actor dead at 50

Star Trek actor Aron Eisenberg has died at the age of 50.

Aron Eisenberg, an actor whose most widely known role was "Nog" on the 1990s science-fiction adventure series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, died Saturday at age 50.

Eisenberg's death was announced in a Facebook post by his wife, Malissa Longo.

"It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today," Longo wrote. "He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth."

Longo reveals in the posts that the couple had been married since December 28, 2018, the day they eloped.

"While our marriage, on paper, was a short one," she writes, "our hearts had been married for far longer. I will be forever thankful for the time we had to love each other."

The donor was a woman who'd read Eisenberg's Facebook post about needing a kidney, according to StarTrek.com.

Eisenberg as Nog.

No cause of death is mentioned in the post, but Eisenberg had health struggles over the years.

In a 2015 article on the StarTrek.com website, Eisenberg discussed a second kidney transplant he was about to undergo.

He told the site that he was born with only one kidney and it was defective. He went on dialysis at age 14 and underwent his first transplant surgery at age 17.

But the new kidney failed in 2015, forcing him to resume dialysis until his second transplant in December of that year.

"I'm so blessed and fortunate," he said of the news about finding a kidney donor that year. "It's absolutely incredible."

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine was one of several spin-off series derived from the original Star Trek series of the late 1960s.

Deep Space Nine aired from 1993 to 1999 and has been seen in re-runs since then.

Aron Eisenberg goes toe-to-toe with Avery Brooks in this memorable scene from "Heart of Stone," demanding that Nog gets a shot at Starfleet Academy. #StarTrek #AronEisenberg pic.twitter.com/7zpAp4e3Jn — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) September 22, 2019

Eisenberg's "Nog" character was a mischievous "Ferengi," with a large head and distinctive ears. He appeared in more than 40 episodes of the series during its seven-season run, according to StarTrek.com.

On the same day Eisenberg died, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that he was among the actors scheduled to appear later this month at HawaiiCon, an annual science fiction and fantasy event.

