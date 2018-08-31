Revealing detail in Prince Harry’s bedroom
WELL, now we know who Prince Harry's teenage crush was.
A recently resurfaced photo of the now-33-year-old royal's dorm room when he was an 18-year-old student and boarder at Eton College shows Harry's looked like many an ordinary messy teenage boy's room: A CD player, what appears to be a tube of Lynx body spray (!) and personal photos up on the walls.
There were also a few pin-up girls thumb-tacked to his wall - including one gorgeous Hollywood star who couldn't help but notice her presence in the photo.
Oscar-winner Halle Berry shared the photo on Twitter this week, giving Prince Harry a shout-out for his excellent taste in women. See if you can spot Berry in the pic:
"OK #PrinceHarry, I see you! #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott," the 52-year-old tweeted, referencing a famous line from rapper Missy Elliott's 2001 hit Work It.
In the song, Elliott asks "Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?"
As some on Twitter were keen to point out, given his recent marriage to former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle, it might be fair to suggest the Prince has a 'type':
Let's see..both bi racial..both independent..both articulate..both Leo. Who knew he had a secret crush on Halle.— sunny (@pdrivbamboo929) August 29, 2018
Certainly nothing wrong with prince Harry's taste in women.— Robert Scott (@RscottRobert) August 29, 2018
So—it was you girl! pic.twitter.com/xzeAUwmNwa— Sophia (@SophiaCannon) August 29, 2018
I guess we shouldnt be surprised he married Megan Markle 🤣— KayJack (@kishajcksn1) August 29, 2018
Berry wasn't the only recognisable face in Harry's dorm: A framed photograph of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, took pride of place on his desk.