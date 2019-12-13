Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Megan Rapinoe address the audience after winning the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award. Picture: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe address the audience after winning the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year award. Picture: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images
Soccer

Sportsperson of the Year Megan Rapinoe takes aim

by Keith J Kelly
13th Dec 2019 11:49 AM

SOCCER star Megan Rapinoe - famous both for her purple hair and her outspoken ways - has taken aim at Sports Illustrated for its poor track record with women athletes, at a ceremony honouring her as its Sportsperson of the Year.

"Am I only the fourth woman worthy of this honour in 60 years?" Rapinoe asked the sellout crowd at the Sports Illustrated event at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Monday night.

"I don't think so," she added.

Rapinoe, who helped the American women's team win World Cup trophies in 2015 and 2019, went on to point out that there were few women writers and even fewer writers of colour on Sports Illustrated's staff.

Maven, the current operator of the Sports Illustrated magazine and websites, took over in October after agreeing to pay Sports Illustrated's new owner, Authentic Brands Group, $45 million as a down payment on a 10-year licensing deal.

Still, Sports Illustrated must have known what they were getting into when they bestowed the Sportsperson of the Year honour on the outspoken co-captain of the US women's national soccer team.

In 2016, Rapinoe generated controversy for kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter protest movement started in the NFL by then-quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

This year, she feuded with President Trump and said she would not go to the White House if the team won the cup leading up to their big win.

Trump blasted Rapinoe on Twitter - and ultimately did not invite the team to the White House after the Americans bested the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

For good measure, Rapinoe then blasted FIFA, soccer's governing body, for failing to offer women athletes the same pay as men, despite the American women's winning track record.

Maven chief executive Jim Heckman was sanguine about the criticism, probably because most of it applied to past regimes.

"Obviously, we just arrived," said Heckman, "and she definitely didn't have a negative tone. She was encouraging more women writers. She was highly engaged and very appreciative."

More Stories

Show More
fifa jim heckman megan rapinoe sports illustrated
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flights cancelled as Jetstar workers strike

        premium_icon Flights cancelled as Jetstar workers strike

        News Thousands of Jetstar travellers are set to be stranded this weekend with more than 100 flights cancelled between Friday and Sunday as workers go on strike.

        Collaborative new exhibition sails into Lismore

        premium_icon Collaborative new exhibition sails into Lismore

        News National travelling exhibition featuring boats re-purposed by regional artists...

        Meet the woman taking her mum overseas to die

        premium_icon Meet the woman taking her mum overseas to die

        News "Of course I was very conflicted and upset"

        No camping, no short-term sites in caravan park expansion

        premium_icon No camping, no short-term sites in caravan park expansion

        News Waterfront caravan park in Ballina plans $460,000 expansion