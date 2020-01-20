Star reveals truth about I’m a Celeb romance

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! evictee Nikki Osborne has accused Charlotte Crosby of leading on Ryan Gallagher.

The former Geordie Shore star and the former Married At First Sight contestant have been flirting up a storm since meeting in the jungle, but viewers have questioned whether the romance is legit or if the reality stars are faking it to get more screen time.

When asked for her opinion, Nikki, who was booted from the show last night, told news.com.au: "We're all trying to find a plot in there. Everyone's trying to find their schtick to make them interesting in what was otherwise a very uninteresting environment.

"I actually think Ryan is genuinely smitten with Charlotte," she said. But as for Charlotte, is her affection for Ryan genuine?

"Charlotte seems to be quite besotted with Ryan, for the next month I reckon," Nikki said. "Then she'll be off back doing The Charlotte Show, because it's not The Charlotte and Ryan Show."

When asked point blank if Charlotte is "using" Ryan for a storyline, Nikki said, "I don't want to say that, but I do have my suspicions".

She added: "Charlotte is a professional reality TV star and it was very hard to get a word in when she was around. That's no slight on Charlotte, she's good at what she does."

Nikki's comments come after Charlotte and Ryan took their relationship to the next level in last night's episode.

Charlotte followed Ryan as he went to have a shower. She perched herself on the sink and said to Ryan, "I'm sat in this position for a reason."

He walked up to her and a giggly Charlotte said, "I'm scared to kiss with tongues."

But she bravely overcame her fears and kissed Ryan for a full 13 seconds (you'd better believe we counted).

As soon as their game of tonsil hockey ended, Charlotte bolted, yelling at Ryan, "I think I'm going to run away now, cos I'm shy."

As Ryan undressed and took a shower, he said out loud to no one in particular, "Used to it … my kisses always scare them away."

Charlotte ran straight to the Tok Tokkie for a debrief and said to the camera: "I'm freaking out! My heart's beating so fast. I just kissed Ryan with tongues. I pashed and dashed. It was a good kiss."

Later in the episode Charlotte apologised to Ryan for fleeing the scene of the kiss so quickly.

"I just ran away," she said to him. "Sorry about that. I think I just got a bit shy."

Speaking to the camera about their romance earlier in the episode, Charlotte said: "It's been two weeks and, like, we cuddle. We're obviously so close, we have such a laugh. I know I like him. I care about Ryan a lot."

Fans have previously accused Ryan and Charlotte of faking their romance on the reality show, a rumour that was party fuelled by the fact both of them just happen to be represented by the same talent agency, Stage Addiction.

I don't believe the 'romance' developing between Charlotte and Ryan for one second. Charlotte is a reality TV expert. She came in with a plan and he is just playing along because he knows it is smart. This is why she was upset at the start over all the old guys. #ImACelebrityAU — Samsara (@bdunston68) January 9, 2020

#ImACelebrityAU I'm bored with the whole charlotte and ryan jungle showmance. They're both from reality shows about hooking up with strangers. It's all an act. If you watch reality shows specially uk shows you know showmances benefit the contestants. — Vic (@VicInOz85) January 9, 2020

This Ryan/Charlotte romance seems to be completely contrived by producers. But I kinda wish it wasn’t #ImACelebrityAU — SophiaChase (@misssophiachase) January 7, 2020

The head of the talent agency, Shane Tyler Greaves, last week denied that Ryan and Charlotte were faking it.

"Speculation that Charlotte Crosby and Ryan Gallagher are having a 'showmance' is untrue and unwarranted," he told the Daily Mail.

"Charlotte and Ryan's on-screen chemistry and developing relationship is clearly genuine. Comments to the contrary are fictitious."

That statement was backed up by I'm a Celeb's Dilruk Jayasinha, who told news.com.au that Ryan and Charlotte's romance was "very real".

"I have front-row seats to that romantic novel, my bed was in between theirs for the first 10 days or so," he said.

"I can give a first-hand account that it's very real and kind of disgusting. I find it so soppy and too mushy for me."

I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! airs tonight on Ten at 7.30pm