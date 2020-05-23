Star pleads guilty in admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin, a former Full House star, has pleaded guilty to bribing her daughters’ way into a prestigious university.

Lori Loughlin, a former Full House star, has pleaded guilty to bribing her daughters’ way into a prestigious university.

The former Full House star, 55, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud via a video conference on Friday, the US Sun reports.

Giannulli, a 56-year-old fashion designer, plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

The US Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts announced on Thursday that as part of Loughlin's plea deal, she's agreed to a sentence of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli's plea agreement includes five months in prison, a $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

The charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

"Under the plea agreements filed, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case," US Attorney Andrew Lelling said in a statement.

"We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions."

The couple - who previously pleaded not guilty and firmly claimed their innocence - are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admissions case.

They were scheduled to go on trial in October on charges they paid $500,000 to get their daughters - Olivia Jade, 20, and Isabella Rose, 21 - into the University of Southern California.

