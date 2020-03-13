Rapper making a killing from coronavirus

SOULJA Boy chose the right time to invest in a soap company.

The 29-year-old rapper recently revealed that he and manager Miami Mike invested in a Mississippi franchise of The Soap Shop and sources told TMZ that the store's profits have tripled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Soap Shop corporation, which sells hand soap, dishwashing detergent and other cleaning products that people are snatching up amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has gone from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products a month to well over 3000 bottles, according to the website.

That means the bubbly biz has seen a "record-setting" 3000 per cent increase.

Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2019 BET Social Awards. Picture: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

The Crank That artist recently explained that he invested in The Soap Shop to mix things up.

"It's just different businesses … once you get into the music industry, you know, branch out, do different stuff like try different things. Try different business ventures," he told The Breakfast Club radio show earlier this week. "Everybody needs soap."

The Soap Shop also gives back to the community by benefiting local kids through Soulja's charity called Bubbles for Cash.

Reps did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

Now that experts warn against human contact, Soulja was definitely onto something when he sang, Kiss Me Through The Phone.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission