Brisbane have suffered another pre-season injury scare on Wednesday with Jamayne Isaako leaving training with an ankle issue.

The 24-year-old hobbled out of a tackling drill clutching at his left ankle and was forced to leave training to put it on ice.

Jamayne Isaako struggling with an ankle issue at Broncos training. Had similar problem before Christmas. #NRL @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/tsXQ8Kno6z — Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) January 13, 2021

The club confirmed he has rolled his ankle, re-aggravating a previous injury.

Isaako has been hampered by a troublesome ankle all pre-season after bruising it during a training session before the Christmas break.

The Kiwi international is expected to be back to full strength in "a week or two".

Jamayne Isaako left training today with a reported ankle injury, possible aggravation of ongoing issue. Good news was able to weight bear, and if confirmed ankle injury (& not foot) even very worst case would likely reach full fitness before Round 1 in 8 weeks time — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) January 13, 2021



The latest injury setback comes after Corey Oates suffered a break in his left hand last week, ruling him out for up to a month.

Kotoni Staggs is still in the Broncos casualty ward, recovering from a knee injury while Alex Glenn is also managing a hamstring strain.

Originally published as Star Bronco cops pre-season injury blow