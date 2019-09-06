Star behind sex allegations revealed

A former Disney starlet and more recent contestant on the US version of The Voice claims her former manager sexually abused her beginning when she was 14 years old - and that her Disney-owned record label failed to protect her, according to a new lawsuit.

Country singer Jordan Pruitt, 28, says her abuse at the hands of veteran Nashville producer Keith Thomas continued until a week before her 16th birthday, according to the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court reported by Variety on Tuesday.

The suit was originally filed anonymously - making headlines last month as many debated who the unnamed star could be - and was amended on Tuesday to name the parties.

Thomas - who in 2013 starred on the short-lived Lifetime reality show Chasing Nashville - allegedly took Pruitt's virginity and once drugged and anally penetrated her, claims the lawsuit filed on August 14.

The alleged abuse occurred at the Staples Centre, on soundstages at the Warner Bros. lot, in artists' trailers, hotel rooms and in parked cars.

Jordan Pruitt performs in 2008. Picture: Getty

The lawsuit also names Pruitt's former record label, Hollywood Records, and its parent company, the Walt Disney Co., alleging they compelled her to work with Thomas and allowed him to be unsupervised with her even though it knew, or should have known, he was a sexual abuser.

"Unfortunately, these large companies are primarily concerned with sales, money and charts," Pruitt said in a statement to Variety.

"Too often they fall short of protecting the young talent that they are 'supposed' to be caretakers for … I couldn't be more disappointed in how Disney treats their underage talent like cash cows."

Thomas, who has mostly worked with young female stars, groomed Pruitt for abuse by controlling her entire professional life and cutting her off from boys her own age, the suit claims. He also allegedly convinced her mother to allow him to spend time alone with the girl.

He would shower Pruitt with gifts and compliments, telling her he loved her and that their relationship was "special" - while also jabbing at her with mean comments about her looks and talent, according to the filing.

Pruitt on a 2009 red carpet. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The manager allegedly told the teen "their love was a secret" and Pruitt went public with her claims in December last year, posting on Facebook that she had been molested as a teen but didn't identify the perpetrator.

In her statement, Pruitt said she hoped that as a result of the complaint, Disney and Hollywood Records would "spend their time and money on putting safeguards in place in order to protect the minors the are employing."

Disney and Hollywood Records did not comment on the complaint. Thomas directed a request for comment to his lawyer, who didn't respond to Variety.

This article originally appeared on Page Six and was reproduced with permission