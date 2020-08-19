Menu
News

Stan’s secret project films at Ballina Shire beach

Javier Encalada
Rebecca Lollback
,
19th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FILMING and production crew from Australian streaming service Stan rolled into the Sharpes Beach car park at Skennars Head today.

>>> MYSTERY: Secret filming project under way at local beach

A number of trucks clearly emblazoned with "Stan" on the side could be spotted from The Coast Rd.

Ballina Shire Council also advised that Rocky Point Rd, at Boulder Beach, would be closed to the public until 5pm today.

According to S&M Espresso, which has a coffee cart at the Sharpes Beach car park, the car park itself is not officially closed to the public.

"The car (park) is still open for business to the public... don't let the (traffic) cones fool you. You're allowed to drive in. Come and grab a coffee," they posted on their Facebook page.

But what is exactly is Stan filming?

When we asked the question, we were told that Stan was not in a position to make an announcement yet.

Stay tuned.

