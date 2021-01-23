Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Following some early teething problems, ABC hosts Stan Grant and Ellen Fanning finally cracked their on-air sign-off.
Following some early teething problems, ABC hosts Stan Grant and Ellen Fanning finally cracked their on-air sign-off.
Celebrity

Stan and Ellen’s awkward sign off — again

by Annette Sharp
23rd Jan 2021 7:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two months after serving up a laboured and windbaggy sign-off at the culmination of the first night of the ABC's US election coverage, the public broadcaster's special news event co-anchors Stan Grant and Ellen Fanning have finally established which of the two is the bigger star and must therefore have the final authoritative word from the newsdesk.

No surprises for guessing it's high-salaried Grant who Fanning appeared to have problems winding up at the end of day one of the US election coverage back in November.

Back then the chemistry between the two, admittedly after several hours of technically fraught live broadcasting, was tested repeatedly but most memorably (to this scribe) during the pair's final throw to the ABC's 7pm news bulletin.

Fanning managed to restrain herself, resisting any urge she may have felt to roll her eyes - though unable to stop herself repeatedly glancing at her watch, as Grant rambled on and on during his attempt to offer some razor-sharp unscripted analysis of the day's bewildering and inconclusive election results.

Ellen Fanning and Stan Grant during the coverage of Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Ellen Fanning and Stan Grant during the coverage of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

At the time it prompted this writer to compare the partnership to that of feuding fictional news anchors Mike Pomeroy and Colleen Peck, played by Harrison Ford and Diane Keaton in the movie Morning Glory, a pair of incompatible presenters who sparred for the final word in their breakfast show sign-off.

Following some early teething problems, last week Grant and Fanning finally cracked their on-air sign-off at the conclusion of the public broadcaster's coverage of President Biden's inauguration. Well, she did anyhow …

"Only time will tell if (Biden's) administration can heal a nation that some say is more divided than ever. I'm Ellen Fanning …" said Fanning, her well-chosen words left hanging in the air as she turned her head to Grant, prompting him to take the sign-off reins.

"Yeah, remarkable day," Grant intoned, starting well.

"These moments are always historic. Those speeches are recorded for posterity. The challenges are … to … the … the battle of the … the better angels of the nation (or nature - audio unclear), the dark realities of the country. That's what Joe Biden has certainly sketched today."

Fanning managed a close-mouthed serious "mmm" - and managed not to glance at her watch, as the studio director took over and hit the switch on a musical wind-up to indicate, Academy Awards style, that Grant should stop talking.

Eventually, to everyone's relief, he did. 

Originally published as Stan and Ellen's awkward sign off - again

abc editors picks ellen fanning stan grant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        Premium Content From baseball to art: 8 fantastic things to do this weekend

        News From astronomy in Casino to cooking in Ballina, there’s plenty to do this weekend.

        Track closure a ‘mark of respect’ after Olympian’s death

        Premium Content Track closure a ‘mark of respect’ after Olympian’s death

        News A safety audit is being undertaken following a fatal crash

        Businesses are looking away from China to bolster profits

        Premium Content Businesses are looking away from China to bolster profits

        News Business NSW has welcomed focus on supporting diversity

        ‘Artists chronicle our times’: gallery ready for Archibald

        Premium Content ‘Artists chronicle our times’: gallery ready for Archibald

        Art & Theatre Two local artists are among finalists whose works will be exhibited