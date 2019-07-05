Stalker hid in Channing’s home for days

Channing Tatum has taken legal measures against an alleged stalker to protect himself and his family.

The 21 Jump Street star filed a temporary restraining order and a civil harassment order on Tuesday against a 36-year-old California woman who is accused of breaking into his vacant home, according to documents obtained by The Blast.

She allegedly hid inside the gated community property for 10 days and was arrested on June 24.

Tatum, 39, also asked for protection for his personal assistant, six-year-old daughter Everly, spouse Jenna Dewan and her personal assistant.

Tatum and Dewan have filed for divorce, but it has not been finalised.

Channing Tatum also filed the restraining order against the alleged stalker for his ex, Jenna Dewan. Picture: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

According to Tatum, his ex and their daughter's safety has been "threatened" by the actions of his alleged stalker. However, it does not appear they have had physical contact with her - unlike the assistants.

Court records showed the woman first went to Tatum's house on November 9 last year. She allegedly arrived "unannounced and uninvited" and remained outside the property for five hours.

She returned two days later on November 11 and left a letter.

In the documents, Tatum's assistant said the note made it clear the woman was "delusional and believes that she has met (Tatum)" along with other "falsehoods".

The Magic Mike star also issued a written statement to the court in which he said he found the woman's actions "very alarming" and "very annoying".

Tatum described the situation as ‘alarming’ and ‘annoying’. Picture: Lars Niki/Getty Images ‘for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

"To know that a complete stranger, who last year came to my home uninvited and unannounced, recently broke into my home and pretended to be staying there causes me significant concern for the safety of my family and myself as well as emotional distress," he said.

The judge granted the temporary restraining orders for Tatum, Dewan and their daughter but denied it for the personal assistants pending the case's next hearing, which is scheduled for July 23.

