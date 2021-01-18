Menu
Sydney salmon theft: Five factory employees arrested
Crime

Staff accused of $4m salmon swindle

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
18th Jan 2021 8:59 AM
Five people have been charged after 250 tonnes of salmon worth $4 million were allegedly stolen from a factory in Sydney's southwest.

Police began an investigation into reports of theft from a salmon farming and processing company in December last year.

An internal audit showed the company was missing hundreds of tonnes of salmon with 600kg of product unaccounted for each day.

The salmon was determined to be worth $4 million.
Detectives spoke to several employees at the factory on December 20 before finding two women who had allegedly stolen salmon products.

The five employees have since been fired.
The women, aged 30 and 31, was issued a court attendance notice and are expected to appear in Campbelltown Local Court on February 22.

Police returned to the factory three days later and arrested two men, aged 32 and 49, who were charged with serious stealing offences. The men were granted bail to appear in Campbelltown Local Court today.

A third man, aged 30, was then arrested at Sydney Airport before being charged with stealing. He will appear in Campbelltown Local Court on February 1.

Police will allege in court that the syndicate used their roles within the company to falsely grade premium salmon products as waste, which was then removed from the plant and transported for on-sale or traded for other products.

All five people accused of being members of the sting have been fired.

 

 

Originally published as Staff accused of $4m salmon swindle

arrest crime salmon theft

