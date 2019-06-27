Menu
Login
News

Stadium stampede in Madagascar kills 15

by Laetitia Bezain
27th Jun 2019 5:17 AM

Madagascar's police say a stampede at a concert by a popular singer has killed at least 15 people in the capital.

General Richard Ravalomanana, head of the national police, said just before the start of an appearance by the artist Rossy on Wednesday evening, the crowds surged, causing a stampede and people were trampled to death.

Professor Olivat Rakoto Alson, director of Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona Hospital, where the dead and injured were taken, said the death toll is likely to increase because several of the injured are in critical condition.

The tragedy occurred as Madagascar was celebrating the 59th anniversary of its independence.

Rwandan head of state Paul Kagame was the guest of honour of President Andry Rajoelina for the occasion.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon they attended a military parade in the same Mahamasina stadium.

More Stories

Show More
deaths editors picks madagascar stadium stampede

Top Stories

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The Australian Medical Association warns the worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come and has revealed best time to get a flu jab.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Anger as surfers stay in water with 60 bull sharks

    Environment Mayor concerned ignorance could increase the risk of tragedy

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Minister's chilling warning: 'People will die this weekend'

    Motoring NSW annnounces start of double demerit crackdown