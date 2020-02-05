Menu
James Alderton will face court in person on April 14 after being remanded in custody since the fatal stabbing.
Stabbing death: Judge soon to decide on killer’s fate

Rebecca Fist
5th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
A MURWILLUMBAH man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other offences will be sentenced just after Easter.

Charlie Larter, 46, was fatally stabbed during the incident at Murwillumbah's Knox Park on June 6, 2017.

His son, Zack Larter, and another man, Joshua Mead, were also injured during the incident.

James Paul Alderton, 24, fidgeted with his hair and put his hand over his mouth during his arraignment in the Lismore District Court on Monday.

Alderton has remained in custody since the incident and appeared by video link.

He entered guilty pleas to one count of wounding with intent of causing grievous bodily harm, one count of causing grievous bodily harm and one count of manslaughter.

After the arraignment, Judge Jeffery McLennan set Alderton's sentencing for April 14.

Mr McLennan told Alderton the further delay would give his barrister the opportunity to present the best possible case, as far Alderton was concerned.

Alderton is expected to appear in person at Lismore District Court on April 14.

