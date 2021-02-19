Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Ballina brothers Jarett Martin-Manton, 25, and Tory John Martin-Manton, 24, have been charged over an alleged stabbing in Byron Bay.
Crime

Stabbing charges to be confirmed against Ballina brothers

Liana Boss
19th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two Ballina brothers charged over an alleged park stabbing remain before the courts.

Charge certificates in the cases against Jarett and Tory Martin-Manton, aged 25 and 24, are due to be filed by the prosecution by April 15.

The case against the pair will return to court the following day.

Neither of the men were required to appear in person when the allegations were mentioned before Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday.

Police will allege the pair were involved in a fight in Apex Park in Byron Bay in the early hours of Sunday, September 20.

It will be alleged that during this fight, the brothers stabbed Gregory Martin, causing various wounds.

They have not yet lodged any pleas to their charges of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, affray and causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

Police will allege both accused were armed with broken glass.

The men remain on bail and it is understood the brief of evidence has been served in each of their cases.

ballina crime byron crime northern rivers crime stabbing allegations tweed crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking divide in wait times for hip and knee replacements

        Premium Content Shocking divide in wait times for hip and knee replacements

        Health Waiting for elective surgery can be a postcode lottery in NSW, with waits as long as 375 days at some country hospitals but just days in the city.

        First NSW aged care facilities to get COVID vaccine

        Premium Content First NSW aged care facilities to get COVID vaccine

        Health NSW COVID vaccine rollout locations from hubs to aged care revealed

        ‘Not backing down’: Government slams Facebook news purge

        ‘Not backing down’: Government slams Facebook news purge

        News Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has slammed Facebook’s ban on news

        At 82mm, which town topped the 24-hr rainfall charts?

        Premium Content At 82mm, which town topped the 24-hr rainfall charts?

        News BOM reveals which town received the most rain in the gauge overnight