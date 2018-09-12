Safety concerns threaten latest toy craze

Squishes kids' toy could be banned in Australia over safety concerns. Picture: Amazon

A POPULAR children's toy could be banned in Australia after it was pulled from shelves in Denmark amid safety concerns over harmful chemicals.

Primary school-aged kids have gone gaga for "squishies", brightly-coloured soft-foam toys in the shape of food, animals and emojis.

However a Danish report has found a number of 'squishies' contain harmful levels of chemicals often used in paint thinners, nail polish removers and glues.

The fad toy has now been banned in Denmark, after the country's Environmental Protection Agency linked them to cancer risk, organ damage, eye irritation and impaired fertility.

The EPA tested 12 types of 'squishies' bought from a variety of sources, and found all 12 contained "high levels of harmful substances" including dimethylformamide, styrene and toluene.

"Children (are) at high risk if they sleep with their squishies or have several of them in their bedroom," the report warned.

Australian consumer advocate group Choice said it is aware of the report and pleased it will be investigated in Australia.

Queensland's Office of Fair Trading has been contacted for comment.