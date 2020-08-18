Spring is in the air, but will it rain?

Its nearly spring, what will the weather bring?

BALMY nights and the hint of rain … it sounds like a delightful spring is ahead of Northern Rivers residents.

The Bureau of Meteorology said in its climate outlook, above average rainfall was expected across much of the country, including the Northern Rivers, from September to November.

No rainfall is expected to fall on the Northern Rivers over the next eight days and it may be September before we see decent rainfall.

Cooler than average days are likely across much of NSW and southern Queensland in spring, but the nights are expected to be warmer than average.

The tropical Pacific Ocean is expected to approach or exceed La Nina levels by the end of spring, while warmer than average waters are likely in much of the central and eastern Indian Ocean. La Nina and warmer eastern Indian Ocean temperatures typically increase the likelihood of above average rainfall across much of Australia during winter and spring.

While much of the eastern Indian Ocean remains warmer than average, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) remains neutral and BoM expects it to remain that way for the coming months.

The Southern Annular Mode (SAM) is currently negative, but is expected to return to weak positive values for the last part of August. A positive SAM during winter can bring drier conditions to the southern reaches of the country including Tasmania, but wetter in northern NSW and southern Queensland.

BoM said Australia’s temperature and rainfall variability are also influenced by global warming caused by human activities. Australia’s climate has warmed by around 1.4C since 1910, while southern Australia has seen a reduction of 10–20 per cent in cool season (April – October) rainfall in recent decades.