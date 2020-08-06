Spree of perversion went further in phone footage: Police

A man inappropriately exposed and touched himself while asking females for directions, a court has heard.

The man, 31, of Glenalta, was denied bail as he appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court via video link on Thursday, charged with four counts of indecent behaviour.

More charges could be laid after police found a Samsung mobile phone at his home, which allegedly contained video and images of himself masturbating while talking with women and girls, some of whom are yet to be identified.

The first allegation occurred at the Park Holme Shopping Centre on 18 July, where a 38-year-old woman saw the man exposing his penis while sitting in a Toyota Corolla, which he had hired a month earlier.

About two weeks later, on July 31, the man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, stopped on Halifax Street near Hurtle Square to ask a 27-year-old woman for directions.

A police prosecutor accused the man of then exposing his penis as he asked the woman for further clarification.

"(She) noticed that his penis was hanging out of the right side of his shorts, either out of the right leg or out of a hole that had purposely been created to allow that to be exposed," the prosecutor said.

One of the alleged offences occurred at Hurtle Square on Halifax Street. File Picture

About 40 minutes later, the 31-year-old parked on Hillview Road at Kingswood, where he approached two female Unley High School students - one aged just 15 - to ask for directions.

"One of the school girls gave directions, explaining how to get there, and at that point one of the girls noticed that the defendant was stroking his genitalia with his right hand," the prosecutor said.

His pants were down far enough for his genitalia to be exposed, the court heard. The two girls ran back to school, where they reported the incident.

The fourth allegation occurred on Monday on the same street, where he again approached a 17-year-old girl to ask for directions.

The girl opened a map on her phone to help the man.

"She has got closer to the car and started to go into the window to explain … and at that point she noticed a zip of his pants were undone and his penis was fully exposed," the prosecutor said.

Hillview Road, Kingswood, is near Unley High School. Picture: Brenton Edwards

The court also heard the man approached at least three other girls on the same day.

On one occasion, he asked two girls, aged 18 and 15, for directions while walking on Hillview Road.

He appeared to be filming them with his mobile phone held down near his waist - but no offences were reported.

The police prosecutor said the man "is a real risk to other potential victims including children".

"The general community have an expectation to be fully protected against this type of offending".

One of the girls identified the man after she saw a computer-generated image of the accused, which his lawyer said may have "tampered or inhibited" her memory.

He will appear in court again next month.

Originally published as Spree of perversion went even further in phone footage, police claim