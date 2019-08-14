SPORTS RESULTS: Comprehensive results from across the Shire

Athletics

Ballina

1K Results: 7 & under Female J Dogan 1, E Drew 2, E Davis 3; 8-16 Female J Bruce 1, I Davis 2, J Torres-de-Oliveira 3; 17 + Female T Bruce 1, A Mitchell 2, J Cowan 3; 7 & under Male L Davis 1, J Drew 2; 8-16 Male T Dogan 1, L Parker 2, R Sykes 3; 17 + Male J Drew 1, M Davis 2, B Saxby 3.

3K Results: 10 & under Female S Nesbitt 1, Z Campbell 2, A Dogan 3; 11-15 Female C McEwan 1, C Maund 2, A Hunter 3; 16-46 Female C Drew 1, W Brown 2, T Donald 3; 47-53 Female M O'Reilly 1, S Slattery 2, S Van Wyk 3; 54-64 Female K Crowhurst 1, J Maier 2, A Wade 3; 65 + Female P Doe 1, A Harriss 2, M Holmes 3; 10 & under Male T Swan 1, F Skelton 2, J Skelton 3; 11-12 Male O Brisbane 1, D Wright 2, J Clark 3; 13-18 Male G Tapping 1, O Cowan 2, 19-55 Male A Nesbitt 1, D Parker 2, R Maier 3; 56-64 Male D Walker 1, A Sykes 2; 65 + Male A Brown 1, N Headford 2, K Brown 3.

6K Results: 45 & under Female M Donald 1, M Campbell 2, C Conroy 3; 46 + Female K Oxland 1, P Butler 2, W Skinner 3; 40 & under Male D Wilson 1, D Bruce 2, T Dennis 3; 41-51 Male W Bennett 1, A Wright 2, K Baldwin 3; 52-62 Male M Wilson 1, G Simes 2, R Van Wyk 3; 63 + Male P O'Kelly 1, C Doe 2, P Brown 3.

Bowls

Alstonville Ladies

Aug 6: Social: Winners on rink 13 K Howard, L Keppie, M Watson 23 d G Oddy, P Marsh, J White 19; C Duncan, R Whitney, V Lewis 19 d J Daley, M Eggins 12.

Aug 6: Consistency: S Rickards 153 d D Gilbert 127; J Reinhardt 150 d D Vaughan 116; C Ryan 153 d J Lowien 97.

Aug 8: Consistency: C Ryan 153 d P Basso 137; A Marron 150 1/2 d J Scotcher 99 1/2; S Rickards 154 d J Reinhardt 146.

Alstonville Men

Aug 3: Social: Winners on rink 7 K Gilbert, R Patrick 28 d E Astone, S Gilbert 15; T Midgley, N Davies 37 d B Butt, J Bridge 8; B Fielder, F Whitney 25 d R Cologon, A Coombes 23; S McMullan, C Ryan 25 d H Single, K McLaurin 15; P Lacey, R Gow 22 d P Templeman, G Fordor 16; D Gallagher, R McCabe 20 d J Dee, M Conlon 10. Major fours: W Perkins, W Becquet, F Wedes, K Troy 24 d M Barry, J Hutchinson, P Jarret, G Hunter 16.

Aug 7: Social: Winners on rink 4 Graham Higyins, Rod McCabe 24 d David Walsh, Glen Hunter 21; Peter Lacey, Trevor Midely 25 d Elio Astone, Adrian Coombes 12; Ray Cologon, Russell Pattrick 18 d Merv Barry, John Hutchinson 14; Darryl Newton, Bob Reinhart, Karl Unterburger 27 d David Marsh, Eddie Leeson, Doug Sutherland 12.

Aug 10: Major fours: Winners on rink 6 D M cAnn, Tom McClean, P Daley, R Gow 22 d R Patrick, F Rausch, G Higgins, R McAbbe 7; W Prrkins, W Becquet, D Perkins, K Troy 21 d T Midgley, D Gallagher, G Higgins, R McAbbe 7.

Aug 10: Social: P Templeman, B Fielder, R Delves 2 d P Lacey, B Butt, G Hunter 11.

Ballina Men

Aug 7: Self-selected Triples: M Thew D Cameron D Robinson 18 (Winners) d R Crandon T Smalley G Wegg 13; K McIlwain A Jackson W Thomas 30 (R/U) d D Parker G Flanagan J Condon 21; V Elmes K Clark R Rawson 21 d T Wingrovbe F Dodd F Trott 17; L Azzopardi D O'Bryan 19 d N Wishart N Barnsley 13; G Muir B Anderson B Witherdin 21 d J Busuttil J Smith B Westworth 12; J Lowry P Lyndon G Gaunson 28 d R Hallyar J Heard P Ives 15; S Gooley B Baldwin R Mathews 18 d M Wilson S Sherriong W Wyatt 10; R Chapman R Ricca C Lesiw 23 d R Hayward C Dart G Hensel 15; R Tepper B Dollison J Molloy 26 d R Brown B Dummett A Daley 12; K Foster B Lewis D Shapter 28 d C Beddoes M O'Brien KL Condon 27; B Dawson G Partridge J Martin 25 d R Fox J Harley K Arthur 20; G Wappett R Gordon G Taylor 17 d D Poupard N Rich R Davis 15; W Binney P Stephan K Somerville 21; d P Young K Wilson B Macdonald 17; B Nardi A Stone M Hynes 21 d D O'Brien C Siviour R Cordery 18.

Aug 9: Open Pairs Challenge: J Cook G Partridge 25 (Winners) d N Wishart B Campbell 16; G Forsyth J Condon 24 (R/U) d W Yardy W Wyatt 20; K McIlwain A Jackson 22 (3rd) d B Proudfoot P Dean 14; M Hynes J Power 26 d M O'Brien J Martin 18; A O'Brien D O'Brien 25 d D Poupard G Wegg 13; J Wright W Clark 23 d W Rogan M DeBono 9; K Strong D Robinson 28 d S Sherring S Turner 13; V Elmes K Clark 17 d L McIwain M Anderson 15; K Huett E Reid 18 d S Gordon B Macdonald 15; D Poupard C Sivior R Cordery 23 d T Quigley S Quigley G Wappett 13; J O'Mara Bill Allen 20 d R Bates J Hannigan 18; L Campbell B Campbell 20 d C Nockolds D Nockolds 15; A Jackson P Jackson 21 d L Preston I Beattie 20; P Stephan J Molloy 20 d D Francis P Ives 19; B Shearman B Nesbitt 35 d M Crummy R Jelfs 13; G Muir L Rubagotti 19 d D SDhapter A Stone 14;P Condon B hart 29 d P Connick J Shearman 10; A Bailey K Somerville 21 d C Dart G Hensel 11; C Jarrett G Jarrett 18 d J Heard K Scott 17; S Gooley Brian Allen 24 d A Mathewsw R Mathews 16; K Wilson D Huett 19 d B Cooper P Jortdon 15; W Binney L Dimmock 23 d N Sawtell F Balli 14. Both Jackpots were won.

Ballina Women

Club fours Championship Final: J Rhodes, E Bosworth, S Lowry, L Morton 18 d P Hohns, J Hourn, M Gregor, S Baldwin 17.

Aug 6: Social: M Geekee, E Reid, L Morton 23 d E Toole, F Crowder, W Clarke 12; P Condon, G Nugent, S Mazzer 17 d V Watson, B Nesbitt, S Baldwin 11; R Quinlivan, A Jackson 17 d J Hourn, M O,Neill 14; D Francis, D Bridge, S Grady 17 d H Maish, W Dodson, B Nelson 11; H Spearing, L Trott, P Johns 16 d J Anderson, L Earea, B Patterson 12; N Wilson, L Walters, A Percy 24 d N Renner, S Polwarth, J Jones 12; S Gordon, D Howe, A Mathews 20 d K Albany, J Albany, J Pike 15; A O,Brien, D Eggins, M Gregor 16 d E Bosworth, B Wedesweiler, S Lowry 12.

Lennox Head

Aug 6: Men's Social: R. Condie, B. Luker, G. McPhail (winners) 27 d J. Adams, A. Stone, L. Martin 16; G. Gaggin, B. Schweitzer, B. Pollack(r/up) 17 d J. Lowry, I. Hannaby, P. Sharp 13; B. McRae, D. Howell, D. Gregor(ends) 24 d D. Binns, F. Alcoat, J. Dudgeon(lucky losers) 24; K. Watts, B. Lynch, G. Hair 27 d N. Rae-Young, J. Dennis, Frosty 17; K. Clark, L. Rawson, G. Grady 19 d G. Mains, T. Taylor, K. Frampton 13; K. Foster, I. Carruth, R. Reid 20 d D. McKillop, T. Collier, G. Lightfoot 18; B. Atkinson, M. Bolte, W. Thatcher 21 d B. Caterson, R. McKinnon, K. Pringle 7; L. Campbell, G. Russell 42 d N. MacKay, P. McKinnes 8; A. Ross, S. Lewis, T. Wingrove 32 d M. Gray, N. Dunstone, C. Ulrick 18.

Aug 9: Open Social: S. Pollite, G. Martin (winners) 28 d D. Crelon, L. Martin 18; M. Lynch, A. Ross 30 d G. Robins, G. Robins 21; G. Hair, D. Binns 17 d L. Barnlsey, N. Barnlsey 11; J. Wildschut, J. Middleton 27 d B. Lynch, R. McKinnon 18.

Aug 10: Men's Club Triples Final: B. Lynch, L. Martin, G. Baxter (winners) 31 d Tait Collier, Tony Collier, Moose 22. Social: R. Reid, P. Sharp 34 d C. Skennar, J. Nasser 6; I. Carruth, F. Somerville, J. Burgess 16 d B. Hidson, V. Munster, G. Martin 14; R. Chmielewski, S. Prasad 22 d G. Ironfield, G. Bowen 19; G. Russell, R. McKinnon, J. Middleton 20 d R. Browne, J. Wildschult, J. Boasf 9. Sunday 11 Men's Club Fours Final: D. Hutchins, G. Houstin, D. Frost, P. Sharp 27 d G. Reynolds, G. Lightfoot, R. Reid, L. Martin 16.

Aug 7: Ladies Club Triples Championship: J. Hollingsworth, S. Nicol, B. Sullivan 17 d C. Howell, V. Munster, J. Fogarty 16. Social: J. Dickens, J. Church, S. Pollit(winners) 17 d E. Steele/M. Hadler, F. Somerville, K. Hair 114; L. Opperman, P. Gray, M. Hanaway, G. Moor 17 d D. Adams, N. Lockrow, P. Strong, G. Martin 11.

Bridge

Ballina

Aug 05: Open: NS J Fraser & H Pearce 1, P Preston & G Lester 2, H Kerr & L Graham 3. EW L Spake & G Connell 1=, C McDowell & R Eldridge 1=, E Lacey & J Maley 2.

Aug 05: Open: NS J Forsyth & R Rogers 1, R Poole & P Pembroke 2, L Jeffery & K Scanlan 3. EW D McLay & J Cox 1, H Hirschhorn & J Wardley 2, K Jones & A Miller 3.

Aug 07: Open: NS L Jeffery & H Jeffery 1, D McLay & I Michelson 2, P Preston & B Hart 3. EW J Paynter & R Rogers 1, A Jackson & M Baker 2, C Klugman & G Lynn 3.

Aug 08: Restricted: NS J Cox & K Jones 1, A Renshaw & B Mathieson 2, D Cowles & K Cutcliffe 3. EW R Sheahan & R Ghioni 1, P Brosnan & P Brosnan 2, D Kennedy & A Kennedy 3.

Aug 09: Restricted: NS R Gregor & P White 1, P Rostron & J Jeremiasse 2, M Letts & B Perry 3=, E Moss & Director 3=. EW Y Head & S Rose 1, C Royle & M Reddy 2, C Bechaz & L Frogley 3.

Golf

Ballina Ladies 9 Hole

Aug 6: S/Fd: 1st Bev Wilson, 2nd Daphne Whaites, 3rd Wendy Lange, 4th Maria Donnelly, 5th Emmy Inglis, =6th Cathy Munro, Liz Strang, =8th Di Hambly, Glen Greenland, 10th Judy Hamley, Rhonda Lebrocque, Phyl Mitchell. NTP white Wendy Lange, Par on 12th Wendy Lange, Gobbler on 12th Daphne Whaites.

Aug 8: Stroke & Putt: 1st Wendy Lange, 2nd Di Hambly, 3rd Jan Galletly, 4th Judy Hamley, 5th Liz Strang, 6th Daphne Whaites, 7th Rhonda Lebrocque, 8th Maria Donnelly, 9th Glen Greenland, =10th Emmy Inglis, Phyl Mitchell,Betty Flakelar. Putts 1st Glen Greenland, =2nd Daphne Whaites, Liz Strang, Judy Hamley, =5th Di Hambly, Phyl Mitchell, Rhonda Lebrocque, 8th Jan Galletly, =9th Maria Donnelly, Emmy Inglis, Wendy Lange, Betty Flakelar. Pars on 1st & 5th Di Hambly, on 9th Wendy Lange.

Ballina Veterans

Aug 5: 119 members, veterans and visitors played an 18 Hole Aggregate Medley Stableford. The winners were Dennis Morrisey and Tony Ryan with 70 points. Second on a count back were Scott Kilpatrick and PJ Lake with 69. Third were tony McMahon and Bob Holmes also with 69 and Alan Nicholls and Darryl Waddell were fourth 67 on a count back There were 24 balls to 65 on a countback and 20 X $5 vouchers also to 65 on a countback. NTPs: 5th Hole (Sponsored by Paradise FM) Rod Smith (40 cm) and Rod also won the Pro Pin worth $108; 9th Hole (Sponsored by McGrath Real Estate) John Rutledge (258 cm); 12th Hole (Sponsored by Wallace and Co) June Rutledge (97 cm); 17th Hole (Sponsored by Ballina Discount Batteries) Ben Chivers (329 cm). The Veterans Hot Shot on the 11th Hole (Sponsored Newcastle Permanent) was John Rutledge (575 cm). The Eagles Nest on the 1st Hole (Sponsored by Gator Electrical) was David Maxwell (158 cm). The Lucky Card Draw for $109 was won by Annie Pevy.

107 Veterans played the separate Veterans 18 Hole Medley Stableford event. The winner was John Rutledge with 23 points winning $20.00 plus a voucher from Ballina Cinemas. Second on a countback was Noel Morgan with 20 points, winning $15 plus a voucher from East Ballina Boozatorium and third also with 20 points was Bob Smith winning $10.00 and a voucher from Ballina Ten Pin Bowl. There were a further 16 $5 vouchers down to 16 points on a countback.

Teven

Aug 10: Winner: Steve Blackmore (net 55); Runner Up (on a countback): Stephen Marks (net 56); Third (on a countback): Ian McDuff (net 56); Ball rundown (in order): Dave Richardson (net 56), John Mathias, Paul Gumbleton, Frank Jamieson & Rex Nixon; NTPs: 4th-Paul Gumbleton ; 8th-Ray Griffiths; 14th-Chris Gee. Putting: Dave Richardson-26 putts.

Mah Jong

Ballina

Aug 9: S Henry 1, L Simpson 2, M Bryant 3, J Small 4, J Greenaway 5, B Penklis 6, P Bolte 7, J Grebert 8, J Brent 9, V McLerie 10, A Kelly 11, D Auret 12, J Rhodes 13, C Lavelle 14, K Hubbard 15, J Williams 16, J Jarvis 17, V Reynolds, S Allan 18, C Bechaz 19, B Lasater 20, J Lowien 21, S Coleman 22, G D'Anna, V Heinritz, R Russell 23, D Bridge 24, J Henwood 25, S Atkinson 26, S Lowry, J Lang 27, J Murphy 28, N Coe 29, J Henley 30, K Pickles 31.

Petanque

Ballina

Aug 6: The Cellar Wine Champ: Anthony Stone 334, Jacques Briand 315, Bob Lewis 315, Barry Genet 216, Bert Carter 206, John Hollingsworth 203, Mike Lynch 203. Cork Champ: David Brown

Aug 11: The Cellar Wine Champ: Denis Madeleine 320, Carol Briand 315, Mike Lynch 313, Pat Cameron 310, Gisele Fereol 306, Laura Turner 207, Jacques Briand 207, Di Dowd 206, David Brown 206, Cork Champ: Isabelle Sheeran.