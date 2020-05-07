Splendour ordered to make ticketing changes

Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.

Splendour in the Grass 2019 crowds enjoying the fine weather and good music in Byron Bay.

SPLENDOUR In The Grass had to change its terms and conditions in regards to ticketing after NSW Fair Trading found it needed to comply with current legislation.

NSW Fair Trading confirmed a written waring was issued last March to the festival's organisers regarding its terms and conditions.

"On March 26, 2020, Fair Trading issued the organisers with a written warning reminding them of their obligations to comply with Part 4A of the Act (ticket scalping) as well as the Australian Consumer Law," a spokesman said.

"Splendour in the Grass has amended their terms and conditions for the 2020 festival. As the issues have been remedied, the investigation has been finalised".

Splendour organisers confirmed the matter had been dealt with NSW Fair Trade.

"Splendour in the Grass has an ongoing dialogue with Fair Trading to ensure that the event's T & C's comply with Australian Consumer Law and this included reviewing updates made in light of new ticketing legislation introduced in 2019, with NSW Fair Trading satisfied that Splendour complies with the legislation."

Neither NSW Fair Trade nor Splendour agreed to confirm exactly what had changed in the festival's terms and conditions for this year.

The 2020 festival was delayed from July to October due to the coronavirus pandemic.

>>> PHOTOS: What the punters were wearing at last year's Splendour in the Grass

The festival sold out last February within hours after a strong music line up was announced.

The traditional 2020 reselling tool, particularly important this year given the change of date, has not been activated yet.

NSW consumer laws, passed in 2017, prohibits organisers cancelling tickets on the basis they were sold privately unless they were sold for more than 110 per cent of the face value of the ticket.

>>> Who rocked Splendour last year?

Speaking to the ABC's Tom Tilley for podcast The Briefing, founder of Frontier Touring Company, Michael Chugg, said he would be surprised if this year's festival goes ahead, given the current economic and health crisis.

"It's a punt, they are taking a punt," he said.

"I don't want to be negative towards Splendour or any of the festivals, we'd like to have a couple going on as well, but I think October is very ambitious."

Splendour in the Grass will be held from October 23 to 25 at North Byron Parklands. For details, visit https://splendourinthegrass.com/home/