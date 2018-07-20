The Wiggles star rocks festival stage

Former Red Wiggle Murray Cook performing with DZ Deathrays at Splendour In The Grass. Picture: Daniel Johnson

BYRON Bay music festival Splendour in the Grass is becoming renowned for unexpected collaborations.

Last year, Bernard Fanning surprised the crowd by inviting his former Powderfinger bandmates on stage for a surprise reunion and on Friday night, ARIA Award-winning Brisbane band DZ Deathrays were joined by former Wiggle Murray Cook.

DZ Deathrays released their first album in four years, Bloody Lovely, in February, and before the band wen on stage for their performance, singer and guitarist Shane Parsons told The Courier-Mail the three-piece - also comprising drummer Simon Ridley and guitarist Lachlan Ewban - were looking forward to the opportunity to play some newer material at the festival.

"Before we did this album, it felt like we had been doing the same set for ages and we started to get worried people were going to get sick of it, they knew what to expect," Parsons said.

It's safe to say no one was expecting to see the former children's entertainer strapping on a six-string and joining the band for two songs, including DZ Deathrays' single Like People and a spirited rendition of Highway to Hell.

The crowd at the Amphitheatre stage erupted as the Wiggle formerly known for his obsession with guitars ran on to the stage, with one punter remarking, "Well, that's definitely not Big Red Car," as the band played the opening riff of the AC/DC classic.

Grammy-winning New Zealand singer Lorde headlined yesterday's bill, which included performances from the likes of Angus and Julia Stone, DMA'S, The Presets and Khalid.

The three-day festival, at North Byron Parklands, sold out in less than 30 minutes this year, with more than 35,000 expected to attend each day and more than 19,000 camping on site.

Splendour in the Grass continues until Sunday, with artists such as Gold Coast singer-songwriter Sydney band Gang of Youths, Vampire Weekend and Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar set to perform.