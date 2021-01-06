SPLASH: 6 waterparks or places to keep cool this summer

Cooper Boardman, 8, cooling off at the water park at Summerland House in Alstonville back in 2012. Photo Jay Cronan

ARE your kids, dog and/or relatives hot, bothered and bored and the beach just does not cut it anymore?

Here is a quick list of places where you can take them and cool off this summer (well, maybe not the dogs).

1. Summerland Farm, Alstonville:The venue offers an adventure playground and water park.

“We’ve let nature inspire our adventures with streams of running water, rocks and logs to climb, and a cubby house to explore. This is authentic farm action designed for safe, kid-friendly fun.”

The place offers a restaurant, cafe, shop and even caters for weddings and other celebrations.

Open seven days a week, 8am – 4pm at 253 Wardell Rd, Alstonville.

2. Macadamia Castle, Knockrow:The castle has just opened up its new solar-powered frog pond, open every sunny day from 10am to 3pm. The pace offers live animals, minigolf, shopping, cafe and more. At 419 Hinterland Way Knockrow, 9am to 4pm daily.

New Frog Pond at the Macadamia Castle.

3. Ballina Memorial Pool and Waterslide:The Ballina War Memorial Pool and Water Slides are open Monday to Friday, 5.30am to 7pm, Saturday 7am to 6pm and Sunday 8am to 5pm at 4 River Street, Ballina. Waterslides open weekends and school holidays on two sessions:

10am to 1pm and 1pm to 4pm. The pool also features a water park for children.

Ballina waterslide.

4. Heritage Park, Lismore: The new venue received a $500,000 grant which was funded between the NSW Stronger Country Communities fund and half from the Lismore City Council. The park features a nature play area for children, a water play zone complete with a water cannon as well as a huge slide and play centre piece.

The council has plans to add further parts to the park including shade sails and another slide and play centre piece but will seek community input before they finalise the next stage.

The park reopened last October.

5. Beechies at the Bowlo, Evans Head: Set out on the bowling green at Evans Head Bowling Club, Beechies features a range of water slides and inflatables for tiny tots up to the big kids which means hours of entertainment for the whole family. Open daily until January 10 at 2, Beech St, Evans Head, 2pm to 7pm. From Monday January 11, it will be open Wednesday to Sunday for the duration of the school holidays.

5. Ice Skating at Cherry Sports: It’s not quite a waterpark, in fact you better take a jacket, but still, it’s going to cool the children down. Ice skating is back at Cherry Street Sports, with real ice and real fun. Available every day throughout the holidays, there are five one-hour sessions starting from 9.30am and last one from 5pm.

Sienna Cromey-Hakke, 8, of Gold Coast, and Alexis Bartnett-Stanbury, 10, of Brisbane, at Ice Skating at Cherry Street Sports in Ballina.

Other water parks in Byron Shire, Tweed and other areas are available to guests of holiday parks.