A section of the Mt Lindesay Highway south of Brisbane has been closed until further notice after a truck and semi-trailer brimming with chicken guts lost its load, leading to surreal scenes.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said they received a call about 1.35pm that the foul load had spilt onto the highway at Jimboomba, near the intersection of Camp Cable Rd.

Truck and semi-trailer covered in chicken guts at the intersection of the Mt Lindesay Hwy and Camp Cable Rd at Jimboomba. Picture: Facebook

QFES and Queensland Police remained on scene at 2pm and a QPS spokesman confirmed the highway had been closed in order to undertake the clean up.

"It's very slippery," the spokesman said.

Chicken guts on the Mt Lindesay Hwy. Picture: Facebook

The spillage is understood to be the result of the truck having to take evasive action due to another vehicle.

It's understood no-one was injured.

Witness Kelly Ratallack said she stopped at the traffic lights as the incident unfolded.

"I didn't see exactly what happened but it's horrendous and hilarious at the same time," she said.

Chicken guts on the Mt Lindesay Hwy. Picture: Facebook

Originally published as Spilt chicken guts closes highway