Spice Girls announce tour in epic video

The Spice Girls performing at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

THE Spice Girls are finally giving fans what they really, really want: a reunion.

The 1990s girl group announced on Monday that they're getting the band back together for a UK stadium tour - but without Victoria Beckham, who reportedly is too busy with her fashion label.

"Breaking Spice news... Tickets on sale Saturday 10.30am," the Spice Girls posted on its social media pages, along with a video announcement.

The Spice Girls were huge in the 90s. Picture: Supplied

Apart from Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham, now a successful fashion designer, the line-up includes Melanie "Sporty Spice" Chisholm, Emma "Baby Spice" Bunton, Melanie "Scary Spice" Brown and Geri "Ginger Spice" Horner.

Victoria Beckham has turned her focus elsewhere. Picture: Getty

Sadly for Aussie fans, there are currently only six shows scheduled - all in the United Kingdom. However, Mel B hinted on British panel show Loose Women yesterday that she and her fellow bandmates would like to go on a world tour in the future.

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday.

Speculation of a reunion reached fever pitch in February when all five girls met up and teased that they were looking at new opportunities.

The rumours were resurrected last week when the line-up for the November 10 chat show The Jonathan Ross Show was uploaded to the website of TV channel ITV.

Ross is a longtime friend of the group, having cameo'd in their sadly not Oscar-nominated 1997 film Spice World.

"This week on The Jonathan Ross Show, in a TV exclusive, Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Horner will be chatting together on the sofa. Plus, the hilarious John Bishop, and international pop icon Kylie Minogue, who'll also be performing a duet with Jack Savoretti," the blurb for the episode trumpets.

The band was a 1990s phenomenon with hits including Wannabe and Viva Forever.

They performed as a four-piece for two years after Horner quit the band in 1998, split in 2000 and last reunited at the 2012 London Olympics.