Spice Girls’ wildly differing wealth

THE Spice Girls are set to boost their already bulging bank accounts when they head out on their six-date comeback tour later this year.

Even Victoria will cash in - despite the fact she won't be hitting the road with Geri, Mel B, Mel C and Emma.

But how much money will the girls make from the hotly awaited gigs, and what's each Spice Girls' net worth? Let's take a look …

Geri, Emma and the two Mels are expected to pocket at least $14.5 million each from the gigs, The Sun reports - should they all sell out.

Victoria will pocket a few million, too, even though she'll be busy running her fashion empire while her former bandmates belt out the classics - it's all because she owns an equal stake in the band's brand.

Posh Spice is the Spice Girl who least needs the extra cash - which is likely why she's chosen to sit this tour out.

Combined, the five have earned an estimated $648 million. But who holds the bulk of their fortune?

VICTORIA BECKHAM: $435 MILLION

Brand Beckham is a lucrative enterprise. Picture: Getty

Victoria, 44, is the richest of the Spice Girls - and has more money than the other four combined.

While Victoria is a valuable commodity jointly with husband in David, she is an astute businesswoman - and her net worth in her own right has soared to an estimated $435 million.

Combined, Victoria and David are estimated to be worth a whopping $614 million.

GERI HALLIWELL: $57 MILLION

Geri with her husband, F1 boss Christian Horner. Picture: AP

Geri, 46, is reported to be worth $57 million thanks to earnings from her book series, songwriting royalties and high-profile TV roles.

Aside from the Spice Girls, she has written the Ugenia Lavender children's novels and served as a judge on Australia's Got Talent.

Her husband, Formula One boss Christian Horner, is believed to be worth around $10 million.

MEL C: $49 MILLION

Mel C is the only Spice Girl to have regularly released music since the group disbanded. Picture: Matrix

Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C, 44, is said to have an estimated fortune of $49 million.

Not only did she have a hugely successful career with the Spice Girls as Sporty Spice, her solo career has earned her a fortune.

She has also increased her bank balance through performances and a theatre career.

Mel took to the stage in 2009 to play Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers, and in 2012 to play Mary Magdalene in Jesus Christ Superstar. She also played herself in Keith Lemon: The Film, which was released in 2012.

EMMA BUNTON: $38 MILLION

Emma’s now a UK breakfast radio presenter. Picture: Getty

Emma, 42, is said to be worth $38 million, according to The Richest.

It is thought she made $1.8 million in 2007 alone from a compilation album of the Spice Girl's greatest hits.

Since the Spice Girls split in 2000, Emma has continued to appear widely in the media as a solo singer, Absolutely Fabulous actor, Dancing On Ice judge, Loose Women panellist and Heart Breakfast radio presenter.

MEL B: MADE $68 MILLION, BUT 'BLEW' IT

Mel B’s personal life and financial situation have been turbulent in recent years. Picture: Getty

Melanie Brown, 43, could have been the second richest Spice Girl had she not wasted all her cash.

She reportedly made $68 million from being a Spice Girl but documents filed in 2017 by her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte claim she's blown her fortune.

She apparently makes between "$300,000 and $350,000 a month" after landing a

$1.8 million America's Got Talent deal.

In May, 2018 she signed a publishing deal to write a tell-all book about her divorce - which will be a follow-up to her 2003 memoir Catching A Fire. Titled Brutally Honest, it will be released later this month.

She also made $314,000 from judging gigs on The X Factor and $839,000 from TV's Lip Sync Battle.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.