Menu
Login
News

Spectre caught in spooky snap at Gympie park?

Lake Alford fountain appears to channel the ghost of Lady Mary.
Lake Alford fountain appears to channel the ghost of Lady Mary. Contributed
scott kovacevic
by

DID Gympie just get a ghostly glimpse at the world beyond our own?

At least one group of photographers thinks so, left with a spooky feeling when one of their crew snapped the apparent apparition of Lady Mary in Lake Alford's fountain last week.

U3A photography facilitator Robert Munden said the group had gathered on Monday to work on their camera skills when the haunting image was captured.

"One of the group had taken a few shots and when checking their results they called me to have a look and asked me if I could see something in the picture of the fountain they showed me," Mr Munden said.

"In the ensuing discussion we all agreed that it resembled a woman from an earlier historic period."

While happy to leave the spectral speculation there, he said the next day another member made an eerie comparison.

She pointed out to Mr Munden that "the effigy of Mary in Mary Street was remarkably like their photo".

 

The Lady Mary statue on Mary St.
The Lady Mary statue on Mary St.

"I agreed to process the image into black and white to enhance the shape of the water."

And although the duck ponds' fountain has been the subject of many of his snaps over the years, he said the picture remains a haunting one-off.

 

The image processed in black and white.
The image processed in black and white. Contributed

"I've personally photographed the fountain many times and never spotted this formation in the fountain yet.

"I even went to the shots I took on the day and they didn't come close.

"I think we were blessed with the presence of her energy," he said.

Topics:  duck ponds editors picks ghosts lake alford mary st monkland

Gympie Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

Ballina police shortage a 'risk' to community

THERE are concerns about staffing levels at the Ballina police station, with claims the first response number hasn't changed in almost 30 years.

Chickenpox case at Ballina school sparks warning

Ballina Coast High School have appealed to parents to keep their children at home if they display any symptoms of Chicken Pox.

Parents asked to keep their kids at home if they have symptoms

Death at lookout: Police release woman's name

LENNOX RETRIEVAL: Richmond Police District officers at Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head on March 31st worked with SES to retrieve a women's body at the base of the cliff.

Police believe her death was "due to misadventure”

Incident affects Pacific Highway motorists

It is believed both directions are now clear.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution

Local Partners