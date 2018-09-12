Spectacular opportunity for local student

HUGE: Sam Green was almost overwhelmed by the sheer size of Qudos Bank Arena when he was given a sneak featured-performers preview of the home of the Schools Spectacular.

SAM Green is counting down the days until the end of term, but unlike many of his classmates, it is not the holidays he is looking forward to.

The talented Alstonville High Year 9 student will be busy as he embarks on intensive Featured Performer rehearsals for the 2018 Schools Spectacular.

This will be the 15-year-old's first Schools Spectacular, having found success after several years of auditions to be a featured performer.

"It's really exciting,” Sam said.

"I'm looking forward to this new opportunity, to work with new people and to perform in front of an audience of this size.”

Experienced in musical theatre, in the cast of the Sound of Music in Brisbane he sang to houses of up to 2300, but Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena - home of the Schools Spectacular - seats five times that.

The preparation, beginning with the intensive rehearsals and then the demanding schedule in the countdown to show time on November 23 and 24, will be important stepping stones towards Sam's ambition of making a career out of musical theatre.

Schools Spectacular Creative Director Sonja Sjolander is confident that this year's 35th Schools Spectacular will live up to its name: The Greatest.

"This year's show is shaping up to be one of the best yet,” Ms Sjolander

said.

"We have found some of the greatest talent around.”