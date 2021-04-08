Menu
Flamenco guitarist Paco Lara is performing on the Northern Rivers this weekend.
Flamenco guitarist Paco Lara is performing on the Northern Rivers this weekend.
News

Spanish guitar maestro hits the stage

Javier Encalada
8th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco Lara brings songs from his latest album to the Northern Rivers.

Fresh from his packed-out concert at the Sydney Opera House, the maestro and his ensemble will play a concert at the Byron Theatre.

Paco Lara has released his first solo album, The Andalusian Guitar, featuring some of the finest musicians from Spain and Australia.

Embodying the unmistakeable Jerez style of flamenco guitar playing, Mr Lara presents flamenco guitar in all its authenticity, culture, and artistry.

Interpretations of themes from The Andalusian Guitar and some of the greatest guitar classics of all time from composers including Paco de Lucía, John Williams, Joaquín Rodrigo, Chick Corea, will be performed with the characteristic and unmistakeable sound (“toque”) of Jerez (Spain).

Paco Lara has a professional career of more than 30 years playing alongside some of the leading Spanish artists.

He has toured internationally alongside Maestro Paco Cepero (one of flamenco’s most legendary guitarists and composers), Mercedes Ruiz (dancer), and Spanish music superstar Isabel Pantoja.

Apart from his skill as a formidable soloist, Paco is also revered for his ability as an accompanist in the specialised world of flamenco singing (cante); having recorded and performed for years with flamenco’s most significant singers.

The Byron Bay shoe will feature Flamenco dancer Deya Miranda Giner, Byron Mark in percussion and piano and Carlito Akam on second guitar.

At the Byron Bay Theatre, Byron Bay, on Saturday, April 10 from 8pm. Duration: 90 Min

