Souths ‘busted’ and rivals have ‘worked out’ Cook’s game

Jamie Soward believes Damien Cook looks tired and teams are starting to work him out.

FORMER Dragons playmaker Jamie Soward has declared that the Rabbitohs' chances of winning the NRL premiership are gone.

After their shock 14-6 loss to the Bulldogs atthe weekend, the Rabbitohs have fallen out of the top four for the first time this season and are now on a three match losing streak.

After their strong start to the season where they only lost one match from ten games, Soward believes the Rabbitohs have struggled to overcome the Origin period.

"What I would say about the Bunnies is that they've got the rewards from performances earlier in the season, but they haven't been great in and around Origin, and coming after that they just look really tired," Soward said.

The Rabbitohs look to be playing with injuries, with Adam Reynolds and Sam Burgess unfit and star hooker Damien Cook looking tired, according to the former Origin representative.

"Sam Burgess looks busted and Damien Cook looks tired. Cook has played three State of Origin games, he's been the best hooker for the past eighteen months with Cameron Smith, but teams are starting to work him out."

"Teams are starting to push him sideways, which is what the Roosters did last year in that semi-final and it is creating frustration for Cook."

Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs will take on the Broncos on Friday night.

"They just look tired. The Bunnies are gone.

"They're not going to win this competition. I don't even know if they can make the second week of the finals, because if they come up against Penrith, Cronulla or Newcastle, they'll get rolled."

Wayne Bennett warned his side that their season is on life support after their loss to the Bulldogs.

"I just told them in there it's not terminal but it's getting close," said Bennett when asked what his message to his players was.

"We're not playing our best football and we've played some pretty good football last weekend had some good moments tonight.

"Our execution was poor, we never got a repeat set, we had opportunities to but we couldn't complete a set.

"Those are the type of things that don't allow you to play the football you can play.

"And we're a victim of that right now."

The Rabbitohs face Bennett's former team Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Friday in a game they must win to keep their top four hopes alive.