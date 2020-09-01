Southern Cross University receive top marks in national guide

Southern Cross University has received top marks for several areas including student experience in the Good Universities Guide.

Southern Cross University has received top marks for several areas including student experience in the Good Universities Guide.

SOUTHERN CROSS UNIVERSITY has excelled in the recent Good Universities Guide receiving five stars for their efforts across several educational indicators.

SCU received five stars for teaching quality, employability, graduate salary across undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Southern Cross University Vice President (Engagement) Mr Ben Roche said the results in the guide were a reflection on the teaching ethos in place at the university.

"Southern Cross is renowned for its deep focus on hands-on practical learning, which is learning that engages with the current issues of the workplace but at the same time sit in the context of responding to future challenges," he said.

"It's a great testament to a genuine team approach to student success … around about two years ago we launched a very ambitious strategy and direction for the university and we've worked really hard to bring that to life."

Mr Roche said the result showed that local prospective university students could achieve a world class education without attending a metropolitan area.

"I think people have reflected on the importance of being close to family during the crazy year that 2020 has been," he said.

"Parents and students can be confident that a local university option has the same level of quality and same level of opportunity as any university in the country."

The Good Universities Guide is an independent publication which is often an important resource for future university students.

"Parents and students are going to need a reliable guide and the Good Universities (Guide) gives them that but within that thinking about the quality of the study experience and importantly, how will that experience yield something for me," Mr Roche said.

"On those kind of issues we've ranked strongly this time around, and it's on those elements I most proud of my colleagues."