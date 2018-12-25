Menu
A southeast WA bushfire is risking homes and lives. Picture: DFES
Weather

Perth Fires: Raging bushfire threatening lives and homes

by Stephanie Bedo and AAP
25th Dec 2018 4:16 PM | Updated: 4:42 PM

Fresh from opening their presents, residents southeast of Perth are being told to prepare to leave their homes or risk their lives.

A bushfire is continuing to threaten Western Australia's southern coast, with Emergency WA reissuing a watch and act message for Bremer Bay and Boxwood Hill on Christmas Day.

"There is a possible threat to lives and homes as a fire is approaching in the area and conditions are changing," the release said.

"You need to leave or get ready to actively defend."

The fire is burning on the western side of Dillon Bay Road. It is burning against the wind in a south-easterly direction.

The blaze is threatening “homes and lives”. Picture: DFES
More than 100 firefighters are in the area, working to actively fight the blaze and strengthen containment lines.

The fire was first reported on Thursday last week and has already burnt through more than 8000 hectares of scrub.

