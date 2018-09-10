Alfalfa recall over salmonella outbreak

SOUTH Australians should think twice about eating alfalfa sprouts from an Adelaide business after salmonella poisoning made eight people ill within a month.

A range of sprouts from Sunshine Sprouts have been recalled after eight people contracted salmonella in the past month, the state's health organisation warned on Sunday.

SA Health acting executive director Chris Lease said 116 alfalfa sprout products had been sampled as two cases reported eating them and results yesterday showed salmonella present in three samples.

"A number of Sunshine Sprouts alfalfa sprouts products have already been voluntarily recalled and we are advising anyone who has purchased the affected products not to eat them, and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund, or throw them away," Dr Lease said.

"In cases of salmonella a common food source is not often identified, however testing of retail product confirmed its presence in a variety of alfalfa sprout products.

"We are working closely with the producer and suppliers while we continue to investigate." The products are sold at Coles, Foodland, IGA and greengrocers and those recalled include alfalfa sprouts with broccoli, garlic, mustard, onion, radish and the gourmet pack.

People can experience symptoms between six to 72 hours after ingestion and they include fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, cramps and headaches.

Symptoms can last for up to seven days.