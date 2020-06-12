Menu
You’ll be able to start visiting South Australia from July 20. Picture: SUPPLIED
South Australia reopens borders

by Vanessa Brown
12th Jun 2020 3:01 PM

South Australia will be the first state to lift its border closures, announcing interstate travel from July 20.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Premier Steven Marshall said the announcement was another step forward to the post-pandemic recovery.

"This could only be possible because of the massive improvement, right across the entire nation," he said.

"We're looking at some final legal advice with regards to that, we should be able to provide a further update next week. But all state borders will be removed by the 20th of July."

Mr Marshall's comments come as Prime Minister Scott Morrison served state and territory leaders with a stern warning around border closures.

"If someone can't come to your state from Sydney, then someone can't come to your state from Singapore," he said.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced people will be able to visit his state from July 20. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz.
The National Cabinet meeting - which was held on Friday in Canberra - outlined a number of issues including further easing of outdoor restrictions and the reopening of sporting events.

Speaking to the restrictions around international students, Mr Morrison said states and territories will be working closely with respective students to be able to come to Australia - but that process was still a way off.

"We have received some very … well thought through proposals from states as to how this can be done," he said.

"I would like to make one thing very clear to the states and territories today. If you cannot come to your state from Sydney then no-one is coming to your state from Singapore. So if you want borders open for international students then you need to open borders for Australians."

 

 

