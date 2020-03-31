Sources of infection recorded as coronavirus tally rises

ANOTHER case of COVID-19 has been reported in Northern NSW Local Health District, bringing the total to 38.

By likely source of infection:



Overseas acquired: 30

Contact of a confirmed case or in a known cluster: 3

Contact not identified: 2

Under investigation: 3

Total 38



Of the NNSWLHD cases, currently 4 COVID-19 patients are being cared for in hospitals, 1 of these is in ICU elsewhere in NSW.



The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.



They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.



If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly.



For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.



For health related advice, please continue to liaise with your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.