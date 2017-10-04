Sound the pipes, Scots are coming

SOUND IN THE SCOTS: The Ballina Pipe Band will perform before the start of a 2017 Rugby League World Cup warm-up match for the Scottish Bravehearts at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park on October 20.

SOUND IN THE SCOTS: The Ballina Pipe Band will perform before the start of a 2017 Rugby League World Cup warm-up match for the Scottish Bravehearts at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park on October 20. Jonalyn Jinson

THERE will be divided loyalties when a contingent from the Ballina Pipe Band pipes the Scottish Bravehearts rugby league team on to the ground at a game in Ballina on October 20.

The Bravehearts will be playing a warm-up match at Kingsford Smith Park as part of their preparation for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

They will take on a Country Under-23s team.

The Bravehearts' provisional squad includes Lachlan Coote and Kane Linnett from the North Queensland Cowboys' grand final team.

Other players who feature in the National Rugby League competition in the provisional squad are Euan Aitken (St George Illawarra Dragons), Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Lachlan Stein (Penrith Panthers), Peter Wallace (Penrith Panthers) and Joe Wardle (Newcastle Knights).

While the local pipers will don their Scottish garb and fire up their bagpipes to support the visiting team, their sympathies will be with the local boys.

There will other matches played from 4.30pm in the lead-up to the main game set to start at 7pm.

The Group 2 Ladies League Tag Premiers Coffs Harbour will take on the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League Premiers Byron Bay and Group 1 and Group 18 teams will go head-to-head in an Under-16s trial for the Northern Rivers Country Championship side.

Country Rugby League operations manager Bert Lowrie said the matches were a great opportunity.