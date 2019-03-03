Menu
Cameron Crockett has scored with Soul Secrets in the Country Championships Qualifier. Pic Darren England.
Horses

Smokey stuns trainer, stablemates in Mudgee

by Ray Thomas
3rd Mar 2019 4:10 PM

TRAINER Cameron Crockett might have stacked the heat with six runners but it was one of his outsiders, Soul Secrets who trumped them all in the $150,000 Country Championships Qualifier at Mudgee.

"I didn't expect that,'' Crockett admitted after Soul Secrets stormed home to win.

"But she has shown us a lot since she has been here and the track with that little bit of extra give in it has helped her too.''

Soul Secrets ($13), brilliantly ridden by Adrian Layt, scored by a half length from the Gayna Williams-trained Noel's Gift ($41) with Barbass ($8) one-and-a-half lengths away third.

 

Crockett trained five of the first six over the line with favourite Ori's On Fire ($3.20) fourth just ahead of stablemates Caprera and Meraki Miss.

The first two placegetters in the Mudgee heat qualify for a start in the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) at Royal Randwick on April 6.

Layt revealed Crockett told him to ride Soul Secret quietly and his patient tactics had the ultimate reward.

Noel's Gift qualified for the Country Championships Final for the second successive year with his fast-finishing second.

