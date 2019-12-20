Sophie burns hater who said she is too old to wear bikinis

“Someone told me ‘Stop wearing bikinis, you are too old!’ So I took their advice and stopped wearing them … I think you should post what ever you want. As long as you’re not hurting anyone #womenempowerment.”

Sophie Monk has ramped up her sexy photos of late, uploading a string of bikini shots during her tropical holiday in Mauritius.

And now the 40-year-old TV star has taken the revealing snaps to a whole new level, posting a 30 second video of herself completely naked.

Filmed at her hotel Club Med La Plantation d'Albion, the video was made by her boyfriend, Joshua Gross, with Monk posting it as a way of hitting back at negative comments about her age.

Sophie Monk's naked Instagram photo.

Monk, who hosted Channel 9's Love Island Australia in Fiji this year, is seen covering her chest with different objects, including pineapples, beer and milk jugs.

The post was flooded with positive comments, with one woman saying, "Since my darling 13yo daughter was young, people always said 'she looks just like a young Sophie Monk!' I'm so glad that now, while she is going through the awkward teen phase of not understanding her worth or her beauty, if she googles 'Sophie Monk' she will be empowered by what she finds."

Fellow Australian celebrity and singer Anthony Callea declared he was "doing the same thing", while several others said Monk was "awesome" and "hilarious".

The ex Bachelorette, who has been dating Gross for just over a year, are currently celebrating Monk's birthday, which was last week.

A few days ago Monk uploaded a video dancing in a bikini to Cardi B's hit I Like It.

Then there was this racy shot, in which Monk appears to have gone totally nude for a dip on a Mauritius beach.

Sophie thanked her boyfriend for taking this photo.

One of Monk's barely-there holiday outfits caused a stir: a $30 bikini from Glassons. She may be on a ritzy holiday, but she's getting around in the brand's teal Scoop Underwire Bikini Top and matching thong bottoms, which cost $19.99 each or both for $30.