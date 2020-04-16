Menu
Motor Sports

‘Sooky Dan’: Ricciardo’s teary admission

by Scott Gullan
15th Apr 2020 7:03 PM
Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a penchant for tearing up was a problem early in his career.

Ricciardo's crying came up when discussing his junior career in go-carts.

 

"I went into plenty of gravel traps as a kid in go-karting," Ricciardo said.

"I would cry every time I would go off, I don't know why but I would just break down.

"I felt sorry for Dad who had to run out and collect me. I felt like a bit of a failure when I was young, spinning out and making mistakes.

"I was probably just embarrassed so I used to cry a lot when I would make mistakes."

The Renault driver made the confession to Mark Howard in the latest episode of his podcast series 'The Howie Games'.

 

A young Daniel Ricciardo was always destined to be a gun on the track.
Ricciardo also recalled a funny incident involving a washing machine when he moved to Italy as a teenager to live by himself.

"I called my mum one night and there were thunderstorms outside," he said.

"I called her and said, 'I want to do a load of washing but can I turn on the washing machine or will I get electrocuted?'. That's a true story."

 

 

Ricciardo drives his Renault during last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku. Picture: Getty Images
Originally published as 'Sooky Dan': Ricciardo's teary admission

