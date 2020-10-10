Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Richmond Police District and Ballina Shire Council Rangers joined forces over the long weekend, targeting anti social behaviour, traffic matters and enforcement of National Parks Legislation along 7 Mile Beach, Lennox Head.
Richmond Police District and Ballina Shire Council Rangers joined forces over the long weekend, targeting anti social behaviour, traffic matters and enforcement of National Parks Legislation along 7 Mile Beach, Lennox Head.
News

SON OF A BEACH: Police blitz speeding, drink drivers

Javier Encalada
10th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SPEEDING offences, negligent driving, high-range drink drivers, infringement notices and warnings were the result of Richmond Police officers patrolling Northern Rivers beaches over the last two weeks.

In this most recent school holiday period, Seven Mile Beach, Airforce Beach and South Ballina Beach was patrolled with the use of our all-terrain vehicles, with numerous community interactions taking place.

As a result of those patrols, police issued 25 warnings for various offences and 50 infringement notices issued for dogs in prohibited zones, speed offences, driving offences including being above the high tide area and dunes.

During the blitz, police also conducted 150 random breath tests, with one low range and one high range result detected.

The operation also identified six negligent driving offences (eg fish tailing and burnouts on sand), the issuing of seven move-on directions from beach areas issued, one bike helmet offence and six speeding offences.

Detective Acting Inspector Grant Erickson, Richmond Police District Crime Manager said

the aim of these patrols and operations was to ensure a safe environment for holiday makers and beach goers on our coastal strips, while giving the local residents confidence that their beaches are monitored and safe.

“Richmond Police District conduct regular high-visibility patrols throughout the region, including along our coastline to target anti-social behaviour and traffic offences upon our beaches,” he said.

“The community’s response to our engagements was overwhelming positive and appreciative for our presence.

“These joint agency operations are ongoing and will be a regular occurrence during the upcoming summer months, with police working with local councils and NSW Surf Lifesaving to observe social distancing on our beaches.”

During these operations, local police are supported by councils, National Parks and Wildlife, NSW Maritime and other agencies to enforce the relevant legislation and regulations on our beaches.

airforce beach ballina beach 4wding byron bay evans head northern rivers crime news richmond police school holidays seven mile beach south ballina beach
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The clothing range using fewer toxic processes

        Premium Content The clothing range using fewer toxic processes

        News Clothing brand THRILLS has launched a new clothing range to improve safety for customers and workers.

        SHARK SCARE: Pro surfer's plans to get back in water

        Premium Content SHARK SCARE: Pro surfer's plans to get back in water

        News Surfer reflects on his encounter with a shark at Sharpes Beach

        Woman in serious condition after horror crash

        Woman in serious condition after horror crash

        News The woman crashed into a tree after negotiating a bend

        7 new industrial areas flagged for Byron. Where? How?

        Premium Content 7 new industrial areas flagged for Byron. Where? How?

        Council News It will double the business and industrial land available