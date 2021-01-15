Something’s brewing, as distillery switches to a new home

Mark and Camille Awad from Winding Road Distilling Co.

A Northern Rivers boutique distillery has moved to a new specially-fitted location but remained within the Ballina Shire.

Winding Road Distilling Co. was approved by council to set up a specially-designed new location for its operations within Tintenbar.

The business moved into the new building in late 2020.

Winding Road Distilling Co. is a family-run venture that produces a variety of spirits and liqueurs.

The company is headed by Mark and Camille Awad.

“We founded Winding Road Distilling Co. to hand-craft premium small batch spirits which capture the natural beauty and abundance of our Northern Rivers region,” they said.

“Towards the end of 2020, we moved the distillery which was a major undertaking!

“Still in Tintenbar, the beauty of our new location has us truly inspired and excited for what is to come.”

The couple said they will continue focusing on crafting their spirits for the immediate future.

“At the same time, we will be fitting out our distillery with new equipment that will allow us to increase our production and do so in a more efficient and environmentally-friendly manner,” they said.

“We will also begin planning and working towards our ultimate goal of opening the Winding Road Distillery to the public, where we hope to accommodate small groups for tastings and tours.”

Set in Tintenbar, Winding Road Distilling Co. produces whiskies, rums, gins and liqueurs that celebrate the abundance of the Northern Rivers.

Some of their products include some signature flavours from the Northern Rivers.

Their Citrus and Sea gin is a contemporary-style gin with notes of citrus, pepperberry, and strawberry gum, but there is more to it.

“A slight briny hint of the sea confirms the presence of New South Wales kelp among our list of botanicals,” the Awads said.

Their 50 Mile Coffee Liqueur is the product of a collaboration with Newrybar growers and roasters Zentveld's Coffee.

“In addition, we have lots of whisky and rum maturing in barrels, and are really looking forward to our first releases either later this year or in early 2022,” they said.