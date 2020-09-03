Some of you have big opinions on our stories

Queensland Police set up a roadblock due to the coronavirus at the NSW / Queensland Border on the old Pacific Highway at Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

Queensland Police set up a roadblock due to the coronavirus at the NSW / Queensland Border on the old Pacific Highway at Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp

WHILE we like to think the stories we do at The Northern Star will resonate with you, sometimes we don't know until you send us an email, or drop a comment underneath a story on our website, or comment on Facebook.

Your opinions are welcomed as it helps shape what stories we do and sometimes leads to a good follow-up.

Indeed, if there are enough comments on a story we know you feel strongly about an issue and these opinions can be used as quotes in the preparation of other articles.

We have a lively readership, full of big opinions. Here are just some of the comments we have received in recent days on our stories.

Anthony Albanese with Richmond MP Justine Elliot.

RE: 'Premier just doesn't care about North Coast', MP

Reader Peter Larsen of Tuntable Creek wrote: "So Justine Elliot is upset that Gladys Berejiklian didn't reply to her in person re the border issue".

"So Gladys is running a state and that's why she has people to help with the many requests to her department.

"Please remember Justine, you are not top of the list, and like most Labor members, cheap shots are on special."

RE: The face of Queensland's border closure

TWEEDFAM from Hastings Point: "State governments across the country should be written out of the Constitution after this "crisis" abates. They are full of second rate morons that have way too much influence over our lives and the economy. (Gladys is about the only one who should keep a job)."

Meanwhile on Facebook, several of our stories caused a stir.

RE: Greyhound report shows decline in 'catastrophic injury'

Leanne Beazley "No catastrophic injuries are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to issues in this industry."

RE: Five reasons to keep borders shut even when Qld wants them open.

Sandi Mcintyre: "I'm sorry but your wrong about the roundabouts, it's Lismorians that don't know how use them."

David Mills, GM of McGrath Ballina and Byron, with a model of the Landroid robot mower.

RE: Robots are coming to a front lawn near you https://www.northernstar.com.au/news/robots-are-coming-to-a-front-lawn-near-you/4089574/

There goes all the flowers old Mavis planted.

Shane Leadbeatter