Some COVID testing clinics close today on the Northern Rivers

COVID-19 Restrictions In Place For Northern NSW Over Fears Of Coronavirus Cluster Outbreak

Extra COVID-19 testing clinics, set up after the Byron Bay hen’s night cluster was identified, will close after today.

Northern NSW Local Health District said it was grateful for the large community turnout for

COVID-19 testing over recent weeks.

“With testing numbers now trending back towards the levels seen prior to the recent case of COVID-19, we are standing down several of the additional clinics,” chief executive of the Northern NSW Local Health District, Wayne Jones said.

From today, Wednesday April 7, the QML Pathology drive through clinics at Lennox Head, Ballina and Lismore are now closed.

QML Pathology drive through clinics in Byron Bay and Tweed Heads will remain open today from 8am to 2pm.

The Byron Bay QML Drive Through clinic will close after Wednesday.

The Byron Bay walk-in pop up clinic which was previously located at Byron Bay High School will move back to the Byron Bay Surf Club, on Bay Street, Byron Bay on Thursday April 8 and Friday 9 April from 9am to 5pm.

All four hospital testing clinics in Tweed Heads, Lismore, Byron Bay and Grafton remain open seven days a week, with extended hours from 9am to 6.30pm.

There are multiple GP and respiratory clinics also available throughout the region.

“I wish to thank all the health staff, both from our own public health service and the private providers, who responded so quickly to allow us to deliver these extra clinics in such a quick time frame last week,” Mr Jones said.

To find your nearest testing clinic visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics or contact your GP.