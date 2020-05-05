Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A solar company has been ordered to pay more than $14,000 after a worker fell to his death.
A solar company has been ordered to pay more than $14,000 after a worker fell to his death.
Business

Solar company fined over man's death

5th May 2020 6:38 PM

A solar company has been ordered to fork over more than $14,000 for shoddy safety measures after a worker fell to his death in Melbourne.

The 21-year-old was installing solar panels on the roof of a Kensington property in November 2018 when he fell and died in hospital.

Solar 2.0 Pty Ltd pleaded guilty in Bendigo Magistrates Court on Friday to failing to make sure construction work was carried out safely.

There was no fall protection in place at the property and the ladder used to access the roof didn't have a gutter guard fitted at the bottom, the court was told.

The company was ordered to pay $14,197 in costs.

WorkSafe Victoria said the man killed "deserved to return home safely to his loved ones, who are now left dealing with unimaginable grief".

Originally published as Solar company fined over Vic man's death

solar 2.0 pty ltd workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Divers to join search for clues into Amber's disappearance

        premium_icon Divers to join search for clues into Amber's disappearance

        News POLICE fear a woman missing in Evans Head may be injured in a remote area, unable to raise the alarm.

        New highway signage aims to promote Ballina

        premium_icon New highway signage aims to promote Ballina

        News THE signs use the well-known philosophy that a picture tells a thousand words.

        Is this the year that music festivals died?

        premium_icon Is this the year that music festivals died?

        News Chief Medical Officer has almost killed every hope for punters

        Ballina is doing business differently, better

        premium_icon Ballina is doing business differently, better

        News CHAMBER of Commerce president says there is a positive post-coronavirus outlook for...