PRELIMINARY WORK: Trial fill embankments and settlement monitoring plates are being put in place at the land which fronts River St and Burns Point Ferry Rd at West Ballina prior to a development application being lodged.
Soil tests could lead to 112 new building blocks

Graham Broadhead
16th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
WORK is underway at a block which has frontage to River St and Burns Point Ferry Rd, West Ballina, to test the soil fill at the site.

If the results are positive for the trial fill embankments and settlement monitoring plates, one day the green light could be given to 112 residential blocks at the site.

Ballina Shire Council approved the development application by Ballina Waterways Pty Ltd for the current work at the low-lying land in November last year.

The northern part of the land fronting River St previously has been approved for rezoning to Low Density Residential Development.

As part of the rezoning applications that were submitted, the developer entered into a Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) with the council.

That agreement requires the developer to establish the trial fill embankment with settlement monitoring plates before the lodgement of any further development application.

The land has a long history with Ballina Shire Council.

The original rezoning submission was lodged in 2012 requesting a Local Environment Plan amendment to permit the creation of what was then reported to council as 122 blocks, including 112 Torrens title “live/work allotments” allowing residents to work from home, as well as “mixed-use tourist and recreational precincts”.

Also in the concept plan are an extension of local roads and infrastructure.

Under the VPA, the developer agreed to maintaining a “biobank” site near Emigrant Creek, which is an environmental protection area.

Objections have been submitted during the approval process for the development of the land so far, and further opportunities for comment will be available once another development application is submitted.

