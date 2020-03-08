Softball teams toughen up ahead of semis

GAME ON: Rous Hotel Warriors Sharmeeka McPaul will play in catcher in Far North Coast softball at Albert Park, Lismore on Saturday. Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

FAR North Coast Softball teams will be jostling to finish in the top four of their respective division with some close games being expected in this week’s round ahead of the major rounds.

With 16 games to replay due to the postponements, it was decided to play only the games required to even up the rounds in each division.

Last Sunday saw Division 1, 3 and the Mixed competition catch-up, bringing them into line with the Division 2 competition.

Rous Hotel Rangers have the Division 1 Minor Premiership won, being six points ahead of their nearest rivals.

Rangers consistent play all season will be challenged by an impressive Motley Crew side who currently sit third and are the success story of the competition

Composed of Division 2 players, to form a fourth Division 1 team, they are formidable mix of youth - Ella Keep, Oliver Shields - and veterans Kayleen Shailes, Shay Kelly and Tracey Johnson.

Rous aim for a hard-fought game and spectators can watch this game unfold from 2.34pm on diamond 3A.

In the other Division 1 fixture, Ballina Sharks will take on Rous Hotel Warriors at 4.30pm.

Ballina pitcher Charlene Amber has been exceptional, as has shortstop Michelle Lucas and with Mikayla Coe, Lachlan Coe and Julia Lucas, should make second spot.

Warriors’ have been unlucky losing by one or two points, but will be keen to take on Ballina with Esther Denning pitching strongly.

Big games from Nikiesha and Sharmeeka McPaul and outfielders Val Dowse and Sue Clark could see a classy Ballina defeat.

Division 2 will see a prelude to the major semi-final game when Casino Cougars take on Dodgers Demons.

Casino’s dominance means despite the outcome they’ll be crowned the Minor Premiers.

However, Dodgers will be keen to keep them honest with an upset.

In the other games Lismore Workers Wild Turkeys will take on Woodburn Wonders, while Goonellabah Gunnas will go head to head with Byron Bay Redsox.

Division 3 will see Lismore Workers Mighty Ducks trying to be at their best against Rous Hotel Rogues, while Rous Hotel Rascals will battle with Ballina Mako’s to see who will be Minor Premiers.