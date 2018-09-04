‘Facebook down’: Social media users freak out
WHAT would we do without social media?
Sadly, many users around the world were forced to face such a terrifying question this morning when Facebook and Instagram services went down.
Users in the US and Europe were reporting being unable to log in while Australian users also reported facing issues. But for Aussie users, both platforms appear to be up and running again.
Parts of South America, the Philippines and India also experienced the technical issues.
When people visited the site, they were met with a message that read: "Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes."
News.com.au has reached out to Facebook (the company also owns Instagram) to find out what caused the problem. At this point the company has not publicly acknowledged the troubles.
Thankfully we still have Twitter is these dark times and everyone dutifully flocked to the site to freak out in harmony.
DEVELOPING: Facebook & Instagram Down For Users Worldwide pic.twitter.com/TOxZ9Avymo— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 3, 2018
Everyone coming to Twitter because Facebook and Instagram are down 😩 pic.twitter.com/9UteH80u7n— xoNecole (@xonecole) September 3, 2018
Anyone else’s Instagram down? Or is it just me that’s currently unable to see smashed avocados and unrealistic body expectations 🤷♂️— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) September 3, 2018
When Instagram is down and every one flocks to Twitter. pic.twitter.com/byBZJsXwYu— Anna Greenberg (@annabridget) September 3, 2018
I love how when Instagram or Facebook are down (or both in this case) everyone comes running to twitter like they’re gasping for air— Aoife Dooley (@Aoife_Dooley) September 3, 2018
‘is Facebook and Instagram down? Omg I thought it was just me!’ 😂 pic.twitter.com/u1Q4XDzIX2
It's crazy how I went to Twitter instead of Google first to see if Facebook was down lol #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/R1uZsBXRdR— Leia Black (@leiablack) September 3, 2018