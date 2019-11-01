Social entrepreneur nominated to Young Aussie of the Year

THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT: Holley Sommerville Knott and some of the products produced by her social enterprise Tell Someone Who Cares.

A YOUNG slam poet and social entrepreneur has been named as a finalist for the NSW Young Australian of the Year Awards 2020.

Environmentalist, singer, speaker and slam poet Holley Somerville Knott of Ballina was the founder of Tell Someone Who Cares, a social enterprise, education hub and global community created to help protect the rainforests from palm oil destruction, driven by a sustainable coconut and macadamia natural product range which contains an alternative to palm oil - Illipe nut butter.

Holley was surprised and very excited about the nomination.

"Im honoured to be standing alongside such amazing people, and I'm stoked my social enterprise Tell Someone Who Cares is gaining traction in its mission to disrupt old paradigms and do business in a way that fits within our planets boundaries,” she said.

"It means so much, because it will also give my business more visibility, and I'm hoping to leverage this platform to scale my business, build new partnerships and also highlight the issues my products will be supporting.”

The young artists and entrepreneur said her passion was business for good, and developing innovative products that provide positive solutions.

"My new product lines will be aligned with a lot more organisations globally, to create even more impact; for example the shampoo bars will save about three plastic bottles each from going to landfill and the ocean, and I will donate proceeds from each new product to organisations doing good in the world,” she said.

She is amongst 16 people nominated for the state's Local Hero, Young Australian, Senior Australian or Australian of the Year as the nation celebrates the 60th anniversary of the awards.