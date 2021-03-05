Socceroos star Mat Ryan picks his KFC SuperCoach side

When Mat Ryan is not practising between the goalposts for Arsenal or doing us proud playing for the Socceroos, he's hard at work on his KFC SuperCoach NRL team Kikauing Haas.

With a high risk/high reward strategy at hooker and big investment in CTW there's plenty to like about a team built to score big points from the beginning of the 2021 season.

HOOKER

Connor Watson HOK|5/8 ($288,600)

Watson is set to be the starting lock at the Knights and so comes straight into my team at hooker.

Lachlan Lam HOK|5/8 ($310,100)

Another DPP HOK|5/8 I'm hoping that Lam, who is set to start in the halves for the Chooks, is the beneficiary of the lethal Roosters attack where he can capitalise.

Sio Siua Taukeiaho adds goalkicking duties to his scoring weapons in 2021. Picture. Phil Hillyard

FRONT ROWERS

Sio Siua Taukeiaho FRF ($562,500)

Sticking with the tricolours theme, Taukeiaho is a hard charging prop who gets through plenty of work AND will be the Roosters' first choice goal kicker, say no more.

Matt Lodge FRF ($299,000)

Suspension for a pre-season incident means there's no Payne Haas for Brisbane to start the season - no Haas will mean more minutes and more points for cheapie Lodge.

Spencer Leniu FRF ($218,500)

The Penrith prop comes in cheap and should be a major the beneficiary of the exits of Zane Tetevano and James Tamou.

Stefano Utoikamanu FRF ($186,800)

Hoping the Wests Tigers recruit proves to be a handy cash cow.

SECOND ROW FORWARDS

Angus Crichton 2RF ($670,500)/Ryan Matterson 2RF ($666,000)

It's the second row gun show here with Crichton and Matterson packing a mighty one-two punch at the position. Crichton averaged 75.7PPG in 2021 and Matterson 75.2PPG. Getting a reliable 150 points every week from two players is a great base around which to build some attacking backs like those I have picked below.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui FRF/2RF ($504,900)

The Gold Coast recruit appears locked in for a big increase on the minutes he averaged across 2020 at the Storm. All of them in the middle. DPP a handy bonus.

Andrew Davey 2RF ($336,600)

Another player at a new club, this selection is pending TLT, and will only stick if Davey jags a starting edge spot at the Sea Eagles. Has a great workrate so plenty of cash to be made and a possible top-17 player if playing big minutes.

Kaeon Koloamatangi 2RF ($301,200)

Another in the running for a starting edge spot come TLT. Has a middle forwards workrate so there's cash to be made if he can carve out a 40+ minute role.

Jordan Riki 2RF ($277,500)

The big kiwi is tipped to fill the edge role left vacant by David Fifita's departure. Cash to be made and could be in top-17 depending on match-ups

HALFBACK

Nathan Cleary HFB ($734,300)

Gun, find the money to get him in.

Sam Walker HFB ($173,700)

Impressed everyone at the Roosters with how he progressed in 2020 and then lost no fans looking slick in the trial against the Raiders. Will play at some stage so save yourself the trade and put him in.

FIVE-EIGHTH

Jarome Luai 5/8 ($551,400)

A bit of a POD pick this, Luai looks sharp and has plenty of attacking flair with weapons all around him and a good early draw.

Matt Moylan 5/8|FLB ($253,600)

Starts 2021 dirt cheap due to a horror run with injuries in 2020. Hopefully churns out some solid scoring early and makes the cash to be upgraded ASAP.

CENTRE-WING

Brian To'o CTW ($522,000)

The Penrith speedster is an absolute machine with tackle busts and runs. I like his aggression and he knows where the tryline is too. Switches to the lethal left edge of the Panthers attack in 2021 which can only enhance his appeal.

Cody Ramsey CTW/FLB ($354,300)

Another POD pick, I like his aggression and his pace is frightening. Hopefully that equates to tries and SC points, looked sharp in the trial.

Charlie Staines CTW/FLB ($297,700)

Will fill the Penrith wing on the right hand side. Is cheap and hopefully continues his incredible try scoring form from last season.

Daine Laurie CTW ($223,200)

Left the Panthers in the off season to join the Wests Tigers. Looked great in his trial and looks to have won fullback role at his new club, plenty of attacking flair.

David Fusitu'a CTW $251,800

The Warriors big man is cheap after playing limited games in 2020 for compassionate reasons. Just needs to find the line a couple of times in the first month to make cash.

Bailey Simonsson CTW ($205,000)

Ticks my first box - cheap, and hopefully can take advantage of the good early Raiders draw and find the line and make some cash.

Tesi Niu CTW/FLB ($232,500)

The young Bronco has plenty of attacking flair which hopefully he unleashes on Brisbane's right edge.

FULLBACK

James Tedesco FLB ($843,100)

Gun - that is all.

Ryan Papenhuyzen FLB ($629,000)

The Storm star is only getting better and looks to have added GK duties to his attacking stats - another must have.

Originally published as Socceroos star Mat Ryan picks his KFC SuperCoach side