‘So talented’: Teen killed by jellyfish identified

The teenager who died after a box jellyfish sting was just days away from his 18th birthday. He is remembered as a humble young man who loved the outdoors.

THE boy killed after he was stung by a jellyfish in Far North Queensland has been identified as Tommy Johnson who had a love for hunting, fishing, diving and horse riding.

Tommy had been swimming with family at the beach netting at Bamaga when he was stung on February 22.

He was surrounded by his family at Townsville Hospital when he died on Monday, according to friends.

Tommy Johnson was killed by a jellyfish sting.

"Sadly Tommy passed three days shy of his 18th Birthday," friend Tomaseena Jawai wrote on a GoFundMe page

"He was a very loving and humble boy who loved hunting, fishing, diving, horse riding and sports.

"He loved sports and was always one to try everything.

"He was so talented, he was selected countless times for rep sides for AFL and rugby league all through the Cairns, Townsville and NPA Region, that spoke of his high performance on and off the field.

"He was a loving and a caring big brother, who will now be truly missed by his family, and all of his friends."

Ms Jawai said the money would go towards Tommy's funeral.

"As a family we would appreciate any contribution, and we just want to say thank you in advance for all the love and support we are receiving," she said.

A marine stinger warning sign is seen at a beach in Townsville in far north Queensland.

Tommy's uncle, Iveno Elia, said the 17-year-old was a "very kind-hearted, handsome, smart and intelligent" person.

"He was also a great role model to my children and he was that type of nephew that never said no or never disappointed us with anything, especially when it came to cultural hunting land and sea," Mr Elia said.

"He was a humble boy, he was so close to us that I have loved him like my own."

Reef RQ have a Box Jellyfish on display after it was pulled from the marina. Picture: Zak Simmonds

The last recorded box jellyfish death also happened at Bamaga, at the nearby Umagico Beach.

The seven-year-old girl died in 2006 after rushing from the water screaming. Her parents called Triple-0 while bystanders attempted to revive her.

Paramedics arrived and attempted resuscitation but she was pronounced dead after arriving at the Bamaga Hospital.

Police later said tentacle marks across her chest and legs came from a box jellyfish.

The Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council has issued a renewed plea to its residents to stay out of the water during stinger season following the tragedy.

"Please advise your children not to go swimming at this time of the season," the warning read.

"Parents, we cannot stress enough on how important it is to keep your children away from the water."

A coroners report into the exact cause of Mr Johnson's death is being prepared.

